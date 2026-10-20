WR Terry McLaurin Injury Update: Commanders Confirm ‘Brutal’ Injury News

The worst possible news about Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was confirmed Tuesday afternoon when head coach Dan Quinn said his NFL All-Pro star would miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has suffered a torn patellar tendon and is done for the season, the MRI revealed,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “A brutal injury and a long road back.”

McLaurin is one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers after signing a 3-year, $97 million contract extension before the 2025 season; he will now miss 19 games in the first two years of the contract.

“BREAKING: Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin suffered a torn patellar tendon during Monday night’s loss to the 49ers,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X. “A devastating loss to one of the organization’s best and most respected players.”

“Dan Quinn said Terry McLaurin has a torn patellar tendon and will undergo surgery,” The Athletic’s Nick Jhabvala wrote on her official X account. “He’s done for the season.”

Terry McLaurin Hurt in First Quarter of MNF Loss

McLaurin was hurt with 1:56 left in the first quarter. He already missed time this year with a hamstring injury and missed 7 games in 2025 due to injuries.

“Commanders Terry McLaurin — Suspecting patellar tendon rupture,” Dr. Deepak Chona wrote on his official X account on Thursday night right after McLaurin went down. “Season over if so. Wk 1 of ‘27 = realistic target, but most would see a sizable production hit yr 1 post-injury.”

Possible Final Game in Commanders Uniform

McLaurin may have played his final game in a Commanders uniform.

“Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that the team feared a ‘significant’ injury after the game and that McLaurin would go for tests on Tuesday to determine just how significant it is,” Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper wrote on Monday night. “Those tests are pending, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is bracing to learn that McLaurin will miss the rest of the season. McLaurin has two more years left on his contract and is set to have a $34 million cap number in 2027, but there’s no guaranteed money left on the deal should the Commanders opt to move in a different direction.”