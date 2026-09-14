Dan Quinn Drops Verdict on Commanders’ Controversial 2-Point Play vs. Eagles

Tom Brady wasn’t alone in hating the Washington Commanders going for two by calling a shovel pass to backup tight end John Bates against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, but head coach Dan Quinn dropped a strong verdict about the controversial play call from first-year offensive coordinator David Blough late in the fourth quarter of the 24-22 defeat at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, September 13.

Commanders’ boss Quinn told reporters, including JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports, “I knew the play. It was a good one. It just didn’t execute, which sucks.”

Those words aren’t likely to placate Brady, who couldn’t contain his surprise and frustration while commentating for Fox Sports. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning former quarterback called out Blough and the Commanders for taking the chance to tie the game out of the hands of their best playmakers.

Many observers shared Brady’s view, but a closer look at the play actually reveals bigger problems with personnel and execution, rather than scheme.

There’s also a question about how the Commanders scouted the Eagles’ defensive front before choosing a play expertly snuffed out by Philly defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

John Bates Scheme Should’ve Worked

Brady wasn’t the only notable ex-QB who hated Blough dialling up Bates’ number with the game on the line. Former Washington star Robert Griffin III lamented, “You gotta give Jayden Daniels a chance with the final call. You got Scary Terry, Diggs, Jayden’s legs, Antonio Willams, Chig, White and you decided to call the last play for a pitch to JOHN BATES!!?!? All respect to John Bates, but COME ON MAN!!!”

Griffin has a point, but the core concept chosen by Blough had merit. At least according to Smart Football editor and author Chris B. Brown, who pointed out, “Sometimes this is a called shovel and sometimes it is an actual read with a frontside pass. If this was a read, the RB in the flat is wide open and scores easily. Not sure – didn’t seem like Daniels ever really looked in the flat.”

Putting the onus on quarterback Jayden Daniels to make a better read may seem dubious. Yet, Rachaad White was indeed uncovered for what would’ve been a walk-in touchdown had Daniels seen him.

The play design was sound, but Ted Nguyen of The Athletic still didn’t like the thinking behind the call. Nguyen explained “It was actually a power shovel option. Still don’t love the call because one of Jayden’s powers is second reaction plays. Power shovel is either throw the flat or shovel. How many times have we seen him create in the clutch? Didn’t like taking it away from him with the game on the line.”

It was actually a power shovel option. Still don’t love the call because one of Jayden’s powers is second reaction plays. Power shovel is either throw the flat or shovel. How many times have we seen him create in the clutch? Didn’t like taking it away from him with the game on… https://t.co/VmC05PjcNJ — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 14, 2026

Blough is going to catch heat for taking the ball away from Daniels in the decisive moment, but the OC was also undermined by poor execution and an ignorance of a warning on the scouting report.

Commanders Ignored Scouting, Personnel Struggles vs. Eagles

Blough surely expected better blocking from those in front of Bates. Particularly veteran center Nick Allegretti, who was easily beaten by Ojomo.

The latter used a spin move to get around Allegretti, who struggled mightily playing over the ball. The converted guard was guilty of “Low snaps and got torched on one big hit of JD 5,” per The Team 980’s Chris Russell.

He wasn’t the only veteran who let Daniels down, but Allegretti wasn’t helped by the Commanders ignoring vital inside knowledge of Ojomo’s threat. As ESPN’s John Keim revealed, “One thing Wash OL talked about this week was Ojomo’s quickness. Felt it could give them some fits.”

Calling a play to run right at a player you know can wreck your blocking schemes is beyond risky. Quite why Blough chose to do this with the game at stake, and why Quinn okayed the decision, are mysteries the Commanders may never be able to satisfactorily answer.