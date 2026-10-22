Commanders Get ‘Not as Devastating’ Take On Terry McLaurin

Losing Terry McLaurin for the season would once have been a death knell for the Washington Commanders’ passing game, but things are “not as devastating” as they appear, even though the team’s star wide receiver tore his patella during the 23-17 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

The 2026 Commanders can “survive” without McLaurin because of two underrated members of an improved receiving corps. That’s according to 106.7 The Fan’s Danny Rouhier and Grant Paulsen.

Rouhier believes losing McLaurin “is not as devastating as it might have been, like it was last year, when they had no answers. Paulsen agrees, partly because of the addition of seven-time 1,000-yard receiver Stefon Diggs.

Paulsen explained, “If they didn’t go get Diggs, let’s say, and now it’s Burks, who gets hurt all the time, starting with like, Dyami Brown, and you’re counting on the rookie becoming your number one, that’s a different thing.

While Rouhier considers the Commanders’ McLaurin-less receiver corps to be “not good. It’s nowhere near as good as it probably ought to be in year three,” Paulsen has a different take.

He thinks Washington’s pass-catching group “is league-average.” Things could be even better if two other players, including an “excellent” youngster, step up during McLaurin’s extended absence.

‘Excellent’ Youngster Can Help Replace Terry McLaurin

‘Scary Terry’ is a major loss because of his enduring ability to stretch the field from outside the numbers. The Commanders don’t have credible other receivers who can do this as well, so they’ll need to replace McLaurin with different kinds of targets.

Fortunately, rookie Antonio Williams is one such difference-maker. The 2026 NFL draft third-round pick has been “excellent,” according to Paulsen. The latter’s convinced “people are about to find out how good he (Williams) is.”

Paulsen’s setting a high bar for a first-year wideout, but Williams has the potential to clear it. At least based on how he got open for some nice gains against the 49ers.

The former Clemson standout showed his aptitude as a chain-mover by converting two third downs during the fourth quarter. Williams found the soft spot in the Niners’ zone coverage to make easy work of 3rd-and-4.

Williams’ ability to work the middle of the field has long been behind predictions of a breakout debut campaign. He’s still some way off justifying the hype, but the 22-year-old can give quarterback Jayden Daniels a big-play threat between the hashmarks.

It’s what Williams did when he reeled in this 18-yarder from Daniels on a clutch 3rd-and-6 play.

Building on the rapport between a struggling starting QB and precocious, young receiver will make the Commanders’ air attack look a little different. Yet, it’s the easiest route to adequately replacing McLaurin.

Especially when Williams isn’t the only useful, underneath receiver at Daniels’ disposal.

Commanders Are Better Equipped to Adjust Passing Game

The Commanders can offset the loss of McLaurin by making more use of two other versatile pass-catchers. To his credit, under-fire offensive coordinator David Blough did get the duo involved against the 49ers.

Tight end Chig Okonkwo “caught a career-high 7 passes last night and compiled 69 yards. That was the most by a Commanders TE in a Monday game since Vernon Davis back in 2017,” per Paulsen.

As Paulsen pointed out, Okonkwo should “see more targets” without McLaurin on the field. Splitting 6-foot-3, 238-pound Okonkwo out wide is a way for Blough to replace the matchup problems McLaurin posed defenses on the perimeter.

Another ploy Blough could use involves calling more pass plays for running back Rachaad White. The veteran has wideout-style qualities when he’s moved around formations.

White was flexed into the slot in a stacked formation when he got free to grab a nine-yard touchdown pass from Daniels in the Bay Area.

The way he won on the route, selling an outside move, before breaking infield, showed how skilled White is at beating coverage. Putting him into these positions more often will give Daniels two underneath-type targets and take attention away from Williams.

Options like these show the Commanders are better equipped to cope without McLaurin than they have been in years. The injury remains devastating for one of the franchise’s most consistent and popular players, but the Commanders can quickly rebuild around multiple other intriguing targets.