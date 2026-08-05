Frankie Luvu Tipped for Surprising Commanders Promotion

He was supposed to be forgotten as the odd man out after the Washington Commanders signed Super Bowl-winning linebacker Leo Chenal in free agency, then drafted Sonny Styles seventh overall in the 2026 NFL draft, but Frankie Luvu is changing the narrative enough at training camp to be tipped for a surprising promotion to a key role on the team’s new-look defense.

Luvu entered this offseason without the experience of former running mate, 10-time Pro Bowler and likely Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner. The latter was the on-field signal-caller for the Commanders’ defense, but Styles appeared destined for that vital assignment, a sentiment only strengthened by the rookie leaving observers in awe of his dominant displays at camp.

Styles is already meeting expectations, but Luvu is reframing his own. Rather than being marginalized by the new arrivals, the former All-Pro is never coming off the field, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

He explained on “The John Keim Report,” how Luvu’s “a guy that’s like, right now, if you say who’s wearing the green dot, it’d be Frankie because he’s playing all the time.

Whether it’s in goal line, whether it’s in nickel, whether it’s in base, Frankie’s out there. So he would make sense to wear that green dot.”

Assuming the Wagner role would be quite the turnaround for a veteran player otherwise widely predicted to be expendable this year. Luvu defying these expectations is only adding to the embarrassment riches the Commanders have amassed at linebacker.

Those riches are still keeping Keim and many guessing about what the post-training camp depth chart will ultimately look like.

Frankie Luvu Enjoying Camp Resurgence

Not coming off the field at camp shows how well Luvu’s adapting to new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ schemes. The first-year play-caller is expected to call a system similar to the one he learned from Brian Flores with the Minnesota Vikings, featuring an elaborate mix of disguised coverage and sophisticated pressure.

Luvu looked like a natural fit for the latter part of that formula, but the fit seemed likely to translate into a situational role, one based more on pass-rush matchups. The 29-year-old showing he still merits every-down duty can change Jones’ plans.

Those plans will hinge on exactly how Jones uses the versatile talents of a deep linebacker corps. A group with more than one multi-faceted playmaker capable of taking reps away from Luvu, or at least sharing some niche roles.

Linebackers Key to Commanders’ New Defense

Finding ways to accommodate the headline acts at the position won’t be easy for Jones. Not when Styles has crossover traits that can revive a niche position and make a personnel sub-set the base package for the Commanders.

Styles still has things to fix in his game, and head coach Dan Quinn already wants to see one adjustment, but his positional fluidity will expand the playbook for Jones.

It’s a similar story with Chenal, whose ability to blitz from multiple angles made him an asset for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Commanders’ can’t underestimate the value of Chenal’s experience playing in a defense with a similar emphasis on moving parts and disguise.

Nor can Jones and his assistants overlook a young linebacker like Jordan Magee. The third-year pro is deemed by some enough of a “monster” to assume the Wagner mantle.

Magee shares a place on the fringes with 2025 NFL draft sixth-round pick Kain Medrano. He’s off the treatment table and active again at camp, giving the ex-UCLA stud the chance to show how his own hybrid qualities can benefit from Jones’ concepts.

Getting this many dynamic athletes involved as the second level is a good problem to have for Jones and the Commanders. So is having to give Luvu more responsibility than they initially planned.