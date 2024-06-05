Proposed Commanders Pitch Would Send 2-Time Pro Bowler to Packers for 2 Picks

The Washington Commanders have made impressive moves to better their roster, but it’ll take much-improved play to improve from their 4-13 record last season. Still in a rebuild until they improve, draft picks are important. In a Heavy Sports proposed trade, the Commanders would get two draft picks from the Green Bay Packers for Jonathan Allen.

Commanders would get: 2025 second-round pick, 2025 third-round pick

Packers would get: Allen

The Packers impressed under Jordan Love last season, losing 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Divisional Round. With another year under their belt, the expectations are high, and Allen could help them achieve those expectations.

Washington Commanders Urged to Trade Jonathan Allen

Moving Allen would see the Washington Commanders arguably move their best defensive player. The two-time Pro Bowl selection had a quiet year in comparison to his 2021 and 2022 seasons, posting 5.5 sacks.

In 2021, Allen finished with nine sacks and 62 tackles. In 2022, he posted 65 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

The Commanders drafted Jer’Zhan Newton in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, potentially giving them an Allen replacement. He had foot surgery and there’s no timetable on when he’ll return.

However, it still makes Allen tradeable. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed one player every NFL team should consider trading, listing Allen for the Commanders, listing Newton as a reason.

“In terms of average annual salary, Payne and Allen are the second and third-highest paid players on the Commanders,” Davenport wrote on June 3.

“With a rookie quarterback on the roster that’s not a killer, but it puts the team in a bind at other position groups nonetheless. The Commanders appear to realize this, spending a second-round pick in 2024 on a high-end tackle prospect in Jer’Zhan Newton.”

If Allen were to get dealt, a contender would make the most sense for his services. He’s 29 years old and can instantly make a good team even better, which is exactly what could happen with the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay Packers ‘Should Pursue’ Allen

Allen has been in trade rumors over the past year and while the Washington Commanders haven’t moved him, he could be dealt before the season or during the NFL trade deadline.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report explored “shocking trade ideas” the Green Bay Packers “should pursue,” listing a trade for Allen.

“If the Packers could swing a trade for Jonathan Allen, the defensive interior would immediately become a strength,” Ballentine wrote on May 29. “Allen is a disruptive force on the inside with 80 pressures, 13 sacks and 34 tackles for loss over the last two seasons, per Sports Info Solutions.