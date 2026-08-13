Commanders Have Growing Reasons to Worry About $15 Million Starter

Several of the Washington Commanders’ high-profile picks in the 2025 NFL draft are under pressure to make a second-year leap, but none more so than right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. Unfortunately, there are growing number of reasons to be worried about the way the young offensive linemen is performing this offseason.

Conerly had produced up-and-down showings at training camp, before continuing to struggle during joint practices with the Miami Dolphins. The erratic nature of Conerly’s performances was obvious to “Last Man Standig” writer and host Ben Standig.

He noted “Conerly Jr., uneven for much of camp, mixed in quality work with reps where Miami’s edge rushers got around him. He was called for holding after taking Chop Robinson to the ground when the defensive end had a path to Daniels.”

A similar sentiment was expressed by Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. She pointed out “Conerly has been on-and-off, at times impressing in one-on-one drills while at other times appearing to get beat in team drills, and vice versa.”

This is ideal time on the NFL calendar for a youthful player to work through the rougher parts of his game. Yet, Conerly’s ongoing struggles can’t be taken in isolation. Not when last year’s first-round pick was deemed a flop as a rookie.

Any worries about Conerly are heightened by the Commanders losing five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a potentially season-ending injury.

The Commanders need Tunsil to stabilize one side of the line in Tunsil’s absence. Especially since another key starter is also struggling.

Josh Conerly Jr. Trending in the Wrong Direction

Conerly’s entering the second season of his $15,681,094 rookie contract, but the 22-year-old is still trending in the wrong direction. Expecting physical dominance who endured a less than happy debut campaign is unrealistic, even if some of Conerly’s growing pains as a rookie need to be put into context.

The former Oregon stud entered the pros as a left tackle who was immediately asked to switch sides. Playing on the right put Conerly against some of the toughest pass-rushers in the league.

He was up against four-time All-Pro Micah Parsons at times against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. Conerly also had to deal with Las Vegas Raiders’ five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby a week later.

There was no easy introduction to life in the big leagues for Conerly. He couldn’t make his 6-foot-4, 315-pound frame count often enough, while his technique appeared raw.

Conerly’s growing pains were inevitable, but the Commanders would hope for more consistent progress as this stage of the offseason. Instead, he’s just one more reason to worry about a depleted line.

Commanders Face Other Problems Up Front

The Commanders were quick to name Tunsil’s in-house replacement, but there’ll be a clear drop-off on the blindside of star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Problems on the left will be compounded if guard Chris Paul continues to look shaky.

Jhabvala described how Paul’s “struggled this summer, often getting pushed back by Washington’s own defensive line or, on Wednesday, by Miami’s front. It’s an early sign of how much a young lineman is going to miss having Tunsil next to him.

The Commanders’ problems up front continue as they slide along the interior of the O-line. Veteran Nick Allegretti’s calf issue has also made center a troublesome spot.

Former undrafted free agent Julian Good-Jones “cannot be Washington’s answer for any extended period” as Allegretti’s replacement, according to Standig.

Good-Jones and the next men up along a reshuffled O-line failed to impress against the Dolphins. The Washington Post’s Tashan Reed saw how “WAS offensive line struggled today” and “as a result, the run game was a non-factor.”

Injuries and poor performances within the trenches won’t just have a negative effect on one phase of Washington’s offense. Daniels targeting 1,000-yard wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin should give the Commanders something special in the passing game. Yet, all of the star power will count for naught if Conerly, Paul and Co. can’t hold up in protection.