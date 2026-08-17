Commanders Hosted Super Bowl Linebacker Amid Multiple Tryouts: Report

The Washington Commanders haven’t finished rebuilding one of the NFL’s worst defenses in 2025. They hosted a free agent linebacker who saw action in a Super Bowl less than four years ago.

Former Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals ‘backer Kyzir White “had a tryout with the #Commanders” on Monday, August 17. White’s workout was reported by Seahawks Wire writer Ayre Pulli, who also noted the 30-year-old posted “137 tackles, 9 TFLs, and 8 QB hits with Arizona in 2024.”

White has the pedigree to quickly provide credible depth, but his chances of securing a deal appear slim after another tryout looks set to end in the Commanders signing a 303-tackle linebacker.

White’s experience and versatility still make sense for a team still searching for solutions at multiple spots. That search involved the Commanders also hosting fellow linebackers Triston Newson and Brandon Smith, along with tight ends Brandon Frazier, Johnny Lumpkin and Tre’McKitty, per Lindy’s Pro Football’s Howard Balzer.

The physical profiles of several of these tryouts reveal a lot about what the Commanders are still looking for on both sides of the ball.

Kyzir White a Fit for Changing Washington Defense

White shares a lot in common with ex-Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes. Starting with a similar build. Barnes is 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds, while White also stands 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at five pounds heavier.

Where White has the advantage is experience. He gained plenty of that by playing 41 snaps and notching four tackles for the Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, per Pro Football Reference.

Logging tackles in bunches hasn’t been a problem for the player selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Staying healthy has been the issue, with White failing to complete a full season since 2021.

White did record 100-plus tackles in three of his first five seasons in the pros, so he still has value. Particularly when White can also play safety or line up at outside linebacker.

His positional flexibility should appeal to new Commanders’ defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. The latter is running a scheme based on disguised pressure executed by roving, disruptive actors able to play multiple spots.

White is already suited to the demands of Jones’ system. Just like the tight ends the Commanders hosted fit clearly defined roles.

Commanders Chasing Obvious Profile at Tight End

The theme among the tight ends who visited the Commanders for tryouts is obvious. Each of Frazier, Lumpkin and McKitty stand 6-foot-4, while the first two both weigh 260-plus pounds.

Those dimensions show the Commanders are looking for muscle at the position. They are identifying blockers, while secret superstar and specialist people mover John Bates gets over a hamstring problem.

Bates will return to practice on Tuesday, according to head coach Dan Quinn, per Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby. Yet, the offense is still short of beefy blocking tight ends while dynamic pass-catchers Chig Okonkwo, Colston Yankoff and Lawrence Cager dominate the depth chart. And while third-year pro Ben Sinnott faces the possibility of switching positions.

More variety is needed in the rotation after Bates hinted new Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough will follow the league-wide trend involving multiple-tight end sets. So it makes sense the team is casting a wide net to find extra bodies for what figures to be a more important position this season.