Commanders ‘Secret Weapon’ Can Replace Jacory Croskey-Merritt

He looked like he’d nailed down the lead running back role for the Washington Commanders as a late-round draft steal in 2025, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt “could give way” to a “secret weapon” on a suddenly crowded depth chart.

JCM faces stiff competition for the RB1 role from four newcomers, but one arrival in particular stands out. It’s Rachaad White, according to Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports, who made a compelling case for why the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers back can eventually replace Croskey-Merritt.

As Easterling put it, “Croskey-Merritt showed promise as a rookie, but his lack of consistency and experience could give way to White, who has the size, smarts, toughness and versatility to establish himself as the top option on the depth chart. His every-down skill set and chemistry with Daniels could make him an invaluable asset in a promising offense.”

White’s rapport with Commanders quarterback and ex-Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels can prove decisive in the running back battle. So can White’s track record as a useful asset in the passing game, an area where Croskey-Merritt is targeting growth.

Yet, there’s a more pressing, but largely overlooked, reason why White is a genuine threat to Croskey-Merritt.

Rachaad White Has Clear Ambition With Commanders

The most interesting note from Easterling’s take on White is the statement the 27-year-old left Tampa because he’s “seeking a bigger role.” It means White is unlikely to embrace the running back by committee approach the Commanders appear to have built this offseason.

That makes sense after White found himself usurped with the Bucs by second-year pro Bucky Irving. White still tallied 132 rushing attempts and 40 receptions, but if he’s wanting more, that means the 6-foot, 214-pounder has his sights set on the lead-back role in Washington.

Winning the job won’t be easy when there’s so much competition, but White has already made a strong start. A positive first impression only adds to White’s case to be the Commanders’ go-to back. A case boosted not just by his receiving skills, bur also by the natural vision and patience to thrive in the zone-based running schemes new offensive coordinator David Blough is likely to employ.

Those qualities only add to the pressure on Croskey-Merritt to prove last season’s mini breakout was just the start of something special. Fortunately, one number shows why JCM still has an edge over White.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Won’t Be Supplanted Easily

Croskey-Merritt wasn’t a fluke as a seventh-round draft pick turned NFL starter. He earned the faith of the Commanders because of a knack for moving the chains on the ground, but another number is key to Croskey-Merritt staying ahead of White.

The decisive stats were outlined by ESPN’s John Keim during an appearance on “The Kevin Sheehan Show” for The Team 980. Keim told Sheehan why Croskey-Merritt poses a greater big-play threat as a runner: “he had 12 percent of his carries were for 10 or more yards. Of the running backs with 100 or more carries last year, that was like I think eighth. Um and like whereas like Rachaad had like percent. Now I don’t know, it’s also very possible he’s getting, you know, you’re getting carries in different situations. I don’t know how that all plays out. What I do know is that I think with Croskey-Merritt in this system, which is heavily relying on a one cut back, that that he fits that well.”

Giving JCM the chance to lead the way in a system more suited to his core rushing style makes sense. It’s the best way to ease any concerns about him being a one-year wonder, just as it makes sense to have White lead a cadre of other backs who provide insurance in case Croskey-Merritt takes a step back.

Having White work on third downs early, provided he can fend off a back who’s also posted “remarkable” stats, is still the safe way to introduce the veteran.