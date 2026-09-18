Jacory Croskey-Merritt Reveals Commanders’ Plan for Cowboys’ Duo

Facing two of the most dominant defensive tackle duos in the NFL in back-to-back games should feel cruel and unusual to Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but the starting running back for the Washington Commanders revealed his bullish plan for attacking the big-names at the heart of the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive front in Week 2.

Croskey-Merritt admitted Dallas D-tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark “are disruptive. It’s all about having a plan for guys like that,” per the AP (h/t Fox Sports) Oddly though, Croskey-Merritt’s plan doesn’t involve running away from Pro Bowlers Clark and Williams. Instead, JCM believes he and the Commanders “just have to worry about ourselves, go out there and attack.”

It’s a bold strategy, but not a reckless one after the Commanders found some joy running at the formidable interior of the Philadelphia Eagles’ stout defensive line in Week 1. Unfortunately, a familiar error by Croskey-Merritt tempered some of that joy and earned him a warning from head coach Dan Quinn.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Primed for Big Day vs. Cowboys

Croskey-Merritt couldn’t protect the football in Philadelphia, but he still gashed the Eagles with a few impressive runs. ‘Bill’ gained a respectable 63 yards on 16 carries at Lincoln Financial Field.

The numbers weren’t eye-popping, but still more than solid against massive Eagles’ defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. They form an awesome duo in the middle of the trenches, but the Commanders managed to create their share of inviting running lanes for Croskey-Merritt to attack.

Croskey-Merritt responded by getting loose on some nifty cutbacks runs. His ability to make one cut and go perfectly fits the zone-based rushing schemes preferred by new offensive coordinator David Blough.

That scheme fit, along with JCM’s strong history against the Cowboys, is why he still has the faith of Quinn. It’s also why the Commanders can work over a Dallas defensive line bullied by the New York Giants last week.

Commanders Built to Bully Cowboys

Clark was on the field when Croskey-Merritt sped 72 yards for a touchdown against the Cowboys last Christmas. The big play was one of two scores and highlighted an 11-carry, 105-yard performance, per Pro Football Reference.

Croskey-Merritt should fancy his chances of producing a repeat after the way the Cowboys surrendered 165 yards on the ground against the Giants. The Commanders are built to bully the Dallas D’ in the same way.

Washington’s strongest foundation are the blockers in front of Croskey-Merritt. Specifically, right guard Sam Cosmi, who “had the best tape of any OL I’ve seen from Week 1. He put Jalen Carter in Alcatraz whenever they faced off 1v1,” according to Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn.

Blough can help Cosmi be as dominant against Clark and Williams. Particularly whenever the Commanders’ offensive line is supplemented by blocking tight ends John Bates and Ben Sinnott.

A heavier front clearing a path for a beefed up Croskey-Merritt should mean a prolific game for Washington’s RB1. Provided he doesn’t put the ball on the ground again and lose reps to either veteran Rachaad White or rookie Kaytron Allen, after Quinn turned to the latter following Croskey-Merritt’s fourth-quarter fumble last week.