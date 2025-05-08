Commanders Urged to Sign $95 Million Former No. 1 Overall Pick

While the 2024 regular season was a wild ride for the Washington Commanders and their fans, the ensuing offseason has been more of the same.

From blockbuster trades for Pro Bowlers like left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel to news of a new stadium in 2030 at the site of the old RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., it’s been a rollercoaster.

One thing the Commanders haven’t done in that time? Bring in a proven edge rusher. And guess what? There’s one who just became available.

That means the Commanders should move quickly to sign free agent edge rusher and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney after he was released by the Carolina Panthers on May 8 — a move that could help solidify the defensive front.

“Clowney, 32, was due to count $13.775 million against the 2025 salary cap in the second year of a two-year, $20 million deal,” ESPN’s David Newton wrote. “But his release had as much to do with Carolina wanting to get free agent acquisition Pat Jones II and two Southeastern Conference draft picks on the field as it did about money … The decision to move on from Clowney came as no surprise. General manager Dan Morgan was noncommittal on two separate questions during the draft on whether he was in the team’s plans.”

If they Panthers were in anything but long term rebuilding mode, Clowney would have been in their plans after he was the team’s leader in TFL (9.0) and sacks (6.0) in 2024.

With the Commanders — a legitimate contender in 2025 — he might be able to make an impact on a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes.

Top Edge Rusher Bolted for NFC East Rival

The Commanders took a flyer on edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. in 2024 and the former No. 3 overall pick brought his career back to life on a 1-year, $3 million contract as he led the team with 10.5 sacks.

Washington watched Fowler double his money on a free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys on a 1-year, $6 million, went with an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft with Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. at No. 29 overall and didn’t draft any edge rushers.

Clowney in Journeyman Phase of Career

Clowney, who has approximately $95 million in career earnings through the 2024 season, will likely be looking for a job with his seventh NFL team in 12 seasons.

After being drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL draft, Clowney only played 4 games as a rookie before undergoing microfracture surgery, missed 3 games in 2015 and finally had a breakout season in 2016 when he earned his only career NFL All-Pro nod so far and first of 3 consecutive Pro Bowl selections with 52 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 16 TFL and 17 QB hits.

Throwback to the moment Jadeveon Clowney was selected by the Houston Texans with the #1 overall pick in 2014 in honor of the 2025 NFL Draft tomorrow 🥹🐐 pic.twitter.com/Sv34avMSOb — 1801 Media (@1801MediaCo) April 24, 2025

After Clowney was traded to the Seattle Seahawks just 1 week before the 2019 season he’s been the definition of a football nomad. He played the 2019 season on a 1-year, $15.9 million contract in Seattle, played 2020 on a 1-year, $13 million contract with the Tennessee Titans then played 2021 and 2022 with the Cleveland Browns on back-to-back 1-year contracts worth a total of $18 million.

Clowney played 2022 on a 1-year, $2.5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens and matched his career high with 9.5 sacks, turning that into his latest deal with the Panthers.