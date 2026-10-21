Former Commanders’ HC Names ‘Impressive’ Dan Quinn Replacement

Dan Quinn is still the head coach for the Washington Commanders, but he appears to be on borrowed time after a 1-4-1 start, and one of the 56-year-old’s predecessors has floated an impressive, albeit surprise name to replace him, a rising assistant who’s worked with two Super Bowl winners.

Ex-Washington head coach Jay Gruden was asked by 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen about offensive coordinators who should succeed Quinn. Paulsen revealed Gruden “gave me a name I haven’t been talking about and should. Nick Caley of Texans. Jay said he’s the most impressive offensive guy right now.”

Quinn’s job security seems only temporary, but the case for the Commanders hiring Houston Texans’ OC Caley gets stronger because of three compelling reasons. Most notably, his having “worked under” former six-time Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots boss Bill Belichick, and current Los Angeles Rams’ chief Sean McVay, who lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the NFC West outfit in 2021.

Caley has the right pedigree, but he’s also a viable candidate because of two scheme choices. One that would benefit Commanders’ starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Jay Gruden Has Inside Intel on Scheme-Ready, Potential Dan Quinn Replacement

Gruden’s insight into Caley is credible because of the former’s ties to McVay. The latter served as Gruden’s offensive coordinator in Washington for three seasons from 2014-16.

Caley learned the same system McVay refined alongside Gruden. The same schemes that helped Washington post back-to-back winning records in 2015 and ’16, when those teams ranked 10th in points and third in yards, respectively.

Caley’s carved his own niche since working with McVay, but by using many of the same principles. He’s also done two things Paulsen believes the Commanders should want from their next head coach.

Specifically, Caley “Seems to have fixed C.J. Stroud.” Getting the Texans’ franchise passer back on track bodes well for what Caley might do for Daniels.

The Commanders’ QB1 is struggling to evolve in new coordinator David Blough’s offense. Daniels and other QBs haven’t been helped by the lack of a credible running game in Blough’s scheme, something Paulsen thinks Caley has the expertise to fix.

That expertise is based on Caley being “a former TE coach. Love that as those guys know run game and protection stuff inside and out.”

Blough has earned criticism for dubious play-calling in both phases, so big changes on offense would make sense. So would a dramatic shift on the other side of the ball, where Quinn’s reputed defensive expertise hasn’t shown up.

His failings in this area have continued a pattern the Commanders are urged not to repeat with their next head coach.

Commanders Urged to Change Trend With Next Coaching Hire

Quinn boasted impressive credentials on defense thanks to his stints as coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, Quinn’s history of overseeing dodgy defenses as a head coach followed him to Washington.

Numbers cited by Neil Greenberg of The Washington Post show how “Quinn’s defenses finished no worse than sixth in five seasons as a defensive coordinator, according to expected points added per 100 snaps In eight seasons as a head coach or head coach/defensive coordinator they finished in the top 20 once.”

Quinn’s trying to snap the unwanted streak with a high-profile hire to the defensive staff. It might work, but appointing defensive-minded head coaches hasn’t been positive for the Commanders, not with Quinn, nor his predecessor Ron Rivera.

That shaky recent history is why Paulsen wants the Commanders to avoid an available Super Bowl winner who also built his reputation on defense. Experience doesn’t always count, something Quinn’s shown by getting outcoached in personnel and game-management decisions.

Shunning a proven track record would be a risk if the Commanders move on from Quinn, but the lure of a young and imaginative coach able to design exciting offense, like Caley, may be too good to resist.