Dan Quinn, Commanders Got ‘Massively Outcoached’ in Key Area

Game-management disasters weren’t Dan Quinn’s only failings against the New York Giants in Week 5. The head coach of the Washington Commanders also allowed himself to get “massively outcoached” in an area of the game that’s supposedly his strength.

Quinn built his reputation on defensive expertise, but he and first-year coordinator Daronte Jones were out-thought by Giants‘ OC Matt Nagy during crucial moments of the 27-27 tie at Northwest Stadium.

That’s according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis. He explained how in the “first half, Quinn went 22% man coverage & 50% 2-high (#5 highest), held Jameis Winston 4.5 YPA, 44% comp & -0.58 EPA/att, it worked.”

Unfortunately, Quinn and Jones were caught out when “in the second half, despite losing, the Giants went WAY more heavy personnel, dropping 11 personnel from 43% to 25% …but they passed out of it (of course they would, they were down 2 TDs) but Quinn matched personnel & played 43% man coverage (#5 highest) & 18% 2-high Jameis vs more favorable coverages in the second half? +0.67 EPA/att (#4) 68% success (#1) 3:0 TD:INT (#1) 10.7% TD rate (#2) Quinn was massively out-coached by Matt Nagy in the second half.”

This failure to adjust, even if it meant overruling his coordinator, summed up Quinn’s nightmare day. The same problem was evident when Quinn let OC David Blough’s call stand on the ill-fated, botched final play in overtime that cost the Commanders a win.

That decision has prompted many to call for Quinn’s firing. His job security’s also hurt by additional suggestions his X’s and O’s aren’t up to standard.

Commanders’ Defense Beaten Too Easily in the Clutch

Sharp didn’t name-drop Jones, but the rookie play-caller is just as culpable as Quinn for the defensive collapse against the Giants. Jones’ elaborate blitz schemes, many of them borrowed from marquee Minnesota Vikings’ DC Brian Flores, bred confusion and personnel mismatches for the Commanders.

One of those mismatches allowed prolific tight end Isaiah Likely to score a touchdown on 4th-and-7 in the fourth quarter. Likely had already burned Washington’s defense multiple times, but Jones still called a pressure that put defensive tackle Daron Payne into coverage in the middle of the field.

As Last Man Standig writer and host Ben Standig exclaimed, “The defensive concept of blitzers coming from all angles typically means someone is dropping into coverage from somewhere. That someone here is Daron Payne. Not his norm, of course, and that shows as he looks around. I need to learn more about the play-call mechanics here, but this can’t be the call in the 4Q especially when they have a legit TE.”

The defensive concept of blitzers coming from all angles typically means someone is dropping into coverage from somewhere. That someone here is Daron Payne. Not his norm, of course, and that shows as he looks around. I need to learn more about rhe play-call mechanics here,… https://t.co/xV1Yzw4RvO — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 12, 2026

Plays like this one are showing the Commanders ex-Vikings DBs coach Jones doesn’t have the same magic touch as Flores. That hardly exonerates Quinn, who made the decision to change both his coordinators this offseason.

Inexperience on the headset is costing the Commanders in crucial phases. The same problem’s also highlighting how the head coach is losing control.

Dan Quinn’s Created the Situation for His Own Downfall

Quinn is largely under pressure because of a situation he created. Namely, by failing to field even one dominant defense since taking charge of the Commanders in 2024.

As Locked On Cowboys host Marcus Mosher noted, Quinn’s “now been the head coach of the Commanders for 42 games (including postseason). They’ve allowed 27 or more points in 22 of those 42 games (52.3%) It’s hard to be a good head coach when your specialty is defense and that side of the ball isn’t good.”

Changing coordinators and schemes hasn’t worked for Quinn. The former coordinator for the legendary ‘Legion of Boom’ unit that helped the 2013 Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl, continues to preside over a Washington defense that’s a liability.

Unfortunately for Quinn and the Commanders, his faltering control of the big picture is just as damaging. He’s consistently making tough-to-explain decisions regarding clock management and fourth-down calls.

Keeping an eye on those details and making the right adjustments is how a head coach sets his team on a winning course. The problem is Quinn’s continuing to steer the Commanders into trouble.