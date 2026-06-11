Jayden Daniels Has ‘Chemistry’ With ‘Helpful’ Commanders Target

The strength of his receiving corps is an ongoing question hanging over Jayden Daniels as he enters a pivotal third season in the NFL, so the franchise quarterback already having excellent “chemistry” with a “really helpful” target is good news for the Washington Commanders.

Daniels has been looking toward a newly acquired pass-catcher early and often during team activities this offseason. That’s according to Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby, who believes “new running back Rachaad White is going to be really helpful in the passing game. He’s a natural route runner with good hands, both of which have helped him catch 51.3% of his targets for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Jayden Daniels already had a good connection with White before Washington signed him, and their chemistry has been clear throughout OTAs.”

White making a positive early impression is a notable boost for first-year offensive coordinator David Blough and the Commanders. Blough is tasked with helping Daniels mature as a pro-style passer, something that looks difficult amid concerns about the quality of wide receivers on the roster.

Those worries continue to prompt links between the Commanders and veteran wideouts still available in 2026 NFL free agency. Including a seven-time 1,000-yard receiver, but White’s emergence as a potentially prolific check-down option for Daniels is encouraging.

Especially when the running back’s upward trajectory is combined with exciting predictions about more than one other member of Daniels’ unheralded supporting cast.

Rachaad White Proving Value to Jayden Daniels

It makes sense former Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield playmaker White is earning Daniels’ trust so quickly. Daniels has rarely been shy about targeting running backs and tight ends since entering the league as the second player drafted in 2024, so he’ll appreciate White’s natural skill-set from their days playing together briefly at Arizona State.

The 27-year-old boasts reliable hands and an astute understanding of pass routes. White is also a useful size matchup as a 6-foot, 214-pounder who can be moved out of the backfield, flexed into the slot and even split out wide. Natural acceleration after the catch confirms White’s credibility as a legitimate threat in the passing game.

This swift, scoring catch and run against the Baltimore Ravens in 2024 serves as the perfect example of White putting all of those qualities together.

White’s threat as a receiver is underscored by his snagging 50 or more passes in three of the last four seasons, per Pro Football Reference. A career average of 8.6 yards after catch per reception, shows why White deserves to be a volume receiver in Blough’s offense, and not just because the wideout room still lacks star power.

Commanders Must Get Creative With Targets

Fortunately, there’s an obvious space in Blough’s schemes for a natural pass-catcher out of the backfield. Injuries prevented former Commanders back Austin Ekeler from making the key role his own, but White and another new arrival have been impressive connecting with Daniels in recent practices.

Selby also pointed out why people shouldn’t overlook incumbent Jeremy McNichols. The latter “still has some quickness to him. He’s looked impressive running team drills throughout OTAs as both a ball carrier and pass catcher.”

Having this many running backs adept at catching passes gives the Commanders ample ways to creatively compensate for their lack of marquee wide receivers. So does the expected re-emergence of a forgotten tight end in Blough’s system.

Alternative targets can help Daniels avoid being overly reliant on six-time 1,000-yard wideout Terry McLaurin. He doesn’t have elite-level support, even if a former first-round draft pick is showing signs of accelerating his career rival.

Daniels will make McLaurin and his fellow receivers better, but using White as a staple of the pass attack is also to help Washington’s QB1.