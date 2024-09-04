Commanders’ Pro Bowler Expected to Improve in 2 Key Areas

T

he Washington Commanders haven’t traded defensive tackle Jonathan Allen yet, perhaps because they’re counting on the two-time Pro Bowler to improve in a couple of key areas.

Allen is facing “expectations to take that next step as an elite run defender and increase his sack stats,” according to Pro Football Network’s Alex Frank. The need to improve is why Frank believes Allen belongs “on the hot seat going into” the 2024 regular season.

It’s a curious place to be for one of the few bluechip players on the Commanders’ defense. Allen can dominate, and while he needs to do it consistently, playing in an attacking scheme crafted by new head coach Dan Quinn can take his game to the next level.

Provided the Commanders don’t start listening to trade talk that just won’t go away.

Commanders Still Need Jonathan Allen

Quinn and new defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. shouldn’t give up on Allen, despite increasing trade chatter. The latest comes from ESPN’s Seth Walder, who boldly predicted “the Commanders will trade defensive tackle Jonathan Allen before the deadline. I don’t expect the Commanders to contend this season, and when the time comes, they’ll part with Allen (who turns 30 in January).”

There have been multiple trade scenarios involving Allen mooted this offseason. One of the most recent has him going to a leading AFC contender.

Yet, for all the trade buzz, there are good reasons Allen is still with the Commanders and designated as a starter on the depth chart. He’s a disruptive interior pass-rusher who wins with brute force.

Allen has regressed since his banner campaign in 2020, when he registered career-highs with nine sacks, 34 pressures and 16 quarterback knockdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Even though his numbers have declined since, Allen can still take over games. The way he did against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 last season, per Mason Kinnahan of Keeping Up With The Commanders.

Even though Frank also called for Allen to up his game against the run, No. 93 has been credited by ESPN with 39.5 career run stuffs. Just like his pass-rush repertoire, Allen relies on raw power to win on the ground.

This clip from Allen’s first Pro-Bowl year, highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids, is a great example of Allen’s value against the run.

Allen can stand to up his numbers in a Quinn-coached defense that lets linemen play the run on the way to quarterbacks. Without Allen and fellow D-tackle Daron Payne, the Commanders lack the elite talent up front to make this scheme work.

Commanders Lack Star Power Along the Defensive Line

Another look at the depth chart shows Washington is lacking star power around Allen and Payne. The Commanders are relying on 2024 NFL draft second-round pick Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton for depth, but the rookie has dealt with injuries this offseason.

Another second-rounder, Phidarian Mathis, is also in the mix, after surprisingly surviving roster cuts. There are uncertainties at tackle, but the picture is still stronger than at defensive end, where Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Clelin Ferrell are being asked to prove they can handle operating as regular, productive starters.

If they can’t, the Commanders will be left hoping converted linebacker Jamin Davis exceeds expectations in his transition to edge-rusher. He’s been getting the right coaching, but Davis is still raw in the role.

This many issues up front means the Commanders still need Allen. Sure, they’d also like him to emerge as somebody who can record double-digit sacks, but the seven-year pro will remain the focal point of a system that allows linemen to be more active.