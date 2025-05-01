Commanders Rookie Predicted to Replace $16 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Washington Commanders are done with waiting. When it comes to winning right now, all that matters to the once-moribund franchise is the most direct path to winning one more game than they did in 2024 and making it to the Super Bowl.

All other concerns just fall by the wayside.

Into that mix, enter 2025 first round pick (No. 29 overall) Josh Conerly Jr., who is being expected to come in and be an instant contributor on an offensive line tasked with protecting the NFL’s top young quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“This is Football” host Kevin Clark predicted Conerly could replace 3-time Super Bowl champion Nick Allegretti in the starting lineup at left offensive guard sooner than later, putting the former Oregon star on his list of “Instant Impact Rookies” In 2025.

Conerly was also the player Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury specifically asked general manager Adam Peters to select in the first round.

“So I’m looking at the Washington draft led by Josh Conerly and I’m thinking, damn, I don’t know how this team stays out of the Super Bowl in the next 5 years,” Clark said. “I loved Washington’s draft … I think with Conerly you play guard right away. They have Andrew Wylie at right tackle, they have Nick Allegretti at left guard, Sam Cosmi at right guard and I think (Conerly) could push Allegretti out, who I think is a really good swing interior lineman. I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up with a Laremy Tunsil/Conerly left side.”

Allegretti Signed $16 Million Contract in 2024

With Cosmi coming off a serious knee injury in 2024, Allegretti might actually start the season at right guard if he’s not ready to begin the year.

That’s the exact kind of value the Commanders were hoping for when they signed Allegretti to a 3-year, $16 million contract in March 2024 after the former seventh round pick won 3 Super Bowls in 5 years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allegretti, 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, hasn’t missed a game since his rookie season in 2019. He became a full time starter for the first time in 2024, starting all 17 games for the Commanders at left guard as he helped lead the team to its first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991.

Conerly Could Be Building Block for Commanders

The Commanders showed that for the foreseeable future, the NFL draft will have a very specific focus — doing what’s best for Daniels. Conerly fits that strategy to a tee.

From ESPN’s John Keim: “Washington wants to build a fortress in front of quarterback Jayden Daniels. It has revamped its offensive line this offseason by trading for Laremy Tunsil and by drafting Conerly, who can play either guard or tackle … Daniels can run, but he’s a passer first and this should provide him more chances to hang in the pocket and throw the ball. Washington can now envision its starting five for the next several years with Tunsil, Conerly, guard Sam Cosmi, center Tyler Biadasz and Brandon Coleman.”