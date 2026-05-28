Commanders Trade Pitch Lands $10 Million Partner for Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders‘ lack of pass-catching options last season was no secret, and while the franchise addressed those issues to a meaningful degree this offseason, critics can still point to the lack of a proven No. 2 in the wide receiver room alongside veteran star Terry McLaurin.

That is where Buffalo Bills wideout Keon Coleman, a second-round pick out of Florida State in the 2024 NFL draft, could naturally enter the conversation.

Dan Graziano of ESPN introduced Coleman as a potential player in the Commanders’ offensive reset on Wednesday, May 27, suggesting a trade proposal in which Washington sends Buffalo a fifth-round selection for the WR.

“The Commanders still might end up with Brandon Aiyuk once the [San Francisco] 49ers give up and cut him, but that’s taking longer than expected,” Graziano wrote. “They need receiver depth behind Terry McLaurin, and this is a low-cost flier on a player with good draft pedigree. Washington still hasn’t re-signed Deebo Samuel, who led the team in targets (99), receptions (72), receiving yards (727) and receiving touchdowns (five) last season.”

Bills Have Made Feelings Clear on Wide Receiver Keon Coleman

Coleman will play next season at just 23 yers old and has plenty of room left to potentially grow as a playmaker and live up to his draft position, or at least get much closer to doing so. However, it is unlikely that is going to happen in Buffalo.

Bills owner Terry Pegula threw Coleman under the bus during a press conference after the franchise’s decision to fire long-time head coach Sean McDermott and promote general manager Brandon Beane to a position that includes the title of president of football operations.

McDermott criticized the roster as not good enough to make/win a Super Bowl. Pegula then pointed the finger at McDermott, saying the former head coach championed the selection of Coleman at the beginning of Round 2 of the draft two years ago.

Bills management has since tried to downplay its owner’s public degradation of the young player still just halfway through his $10 million rookie contract, but of all the disingenuous rhetoric coming out of NFL front offices this time of year, most analysts agree that what Buffalo is trying to sell with regards to Coleman is among the most poorly-disguised.

The team also showed its other whole card when it traded a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for DJ Moore and a fifth-rounder in return — a move the majority of analysts panned as the Bears fleecing the Bills during an offseason of desperation with regards to the wide receiver position.

Keon Coleman Would Have Room to Thrive in 2026 Alongside Other New Additions to Commanders’ Offense

Washington can provide Coleman a fresh start and an actual mentor in McLaurin, while he can provide them upside value at a more reasonable cost than the likes of Aiyuk or a free-agent acquisition such as Stefon Diggs.

Coleman has tallied 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns across 26 games played (18 starts) during his NFL tenure.

Should the Commanders make a deal to bring in Coleman, he will join rookie wideout Antonio Williams (No. 71 overall pick in Round 3 out of Clemson) and tight end Chig Okonkwo as new additions to Washington’s group of pass-catchers this offseason.