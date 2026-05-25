Stefon Diggs Gives Blunt Answer to Commanders Speculation

They need another proven wide receiver, and All-Pro Stefon Diggs is still available in 2026 NFL free agency, so the Washington Commanders should pay close attention to the blunt answer Diggs gave about moving to the NFC East.

Diggs and his brother, former Dallas Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon, were recently asked by ‘Rolling with Ramos’ podcast creator Mykell S. Ramos about the chances one or both will suit up for the Commanders this season. The seven-time 1,000-yard receiver offered this straightforward response, “That’s what everybody is talking about right now. We gonna talk about it real soon though,” per ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

A subsequent discussion featuring Kimes and her ESPN colleagues Kevin Clark and Bill Barnwell made a strong case for why the Commanders should listen to the growing buzz about why they need Diggs.

Stefon Diggs’ Niche Numbers Tough to Ignore

Diggs is 32 and not even two years removed from tearing his ACL. He also barely broke the 1,000-yard barrier with the New England Patriots last season, but some of Diggs’ underlying numbers are tough for the Commanders to ignore.

Niche numbers like Diggs posting the “highest-catch rate in all of football,” according to Clark. The latter also pointed out how Diggs was “the best crossing-route runner in football last year, so he can be a quarterback’s best friend. Jayden Daniels is gonna be under center a lot more, I talked to (head coach) Dan Quinn about this a couple of weeks ago. He wants more explosives down the field, another weapon gives Washington that. I love the fit.”

Clark’s reference to how the offense is changing around Daniels is significant. The third-year signal-caller is entering a challenging moment this early in his career, so a catch machine like Diggs would only help, the way the veteran helped Daniels’ fellow 2024 NFL draft quarterback Drake Maye dominate for the Patriots in 2025.

The case for Diggs as a security blanket for Daniels in new coordinator David Blough’s system is only strengthened by more numbers. Kimes added that “on short passes last year, he (Diggs) had an 89 percent catch rate, which is the best of any receiver in the NFL. He was third in yards per route run, by the way, behind only Puka Nacua and Christian McCaffrey.”

While Keim believes “Washington makes sense,” she hinted the Las Vegas Raiders may have the greater need for Diggs. The Commanders should jump ahead of the AFC West outfit, based on lingering questions about the receiving talent around Daniels.

Marquee Receiver the Missing Piece for Commanders

They have a go-to target in the form of six-time 1,000-yard receiver Terry McLaurin, but the Commanders lack another marquee wideout. Instead, the depth chart is populated by journeymen along with some youthful and exciting, but so far untapped potential.

Short-term deals added veteran burners Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson to the mix. Meanwhile, the Commanders are still waiting on 2024 third-round pick Luke McCaffrey and last year’s fourth-rounder Jaylin Lane to make the grade.

It’s not the most inspiring group, but there is genuine excitement about how dynamic rookie Antonio Williams will perform in Blough’s offense. The upside in Williams’ game is already wowing coaches, but he remains unproven, so general manager Adam Peters would be smart to add an established name.

Unfortunately for Peters, a reunion with ex-San Francisco 49ers standout Brandon Aiyuk is looking increasingly tough to make happen. That leaves Diggs, who is more readily available and sounds open to joining the Commanders in the near future.