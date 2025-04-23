Commanders ‘Like’ Draft WR Considered a Reach in Round 2

The Washington Commanders want to come out of the 2025 NFL draft having taken a wide receiver, but timing is everything. Especially when a “local” product they “like” may not last until the fourth round, but could be a reach in Round 2.

Versatile University of Maryland playmaker Tai Felton has attracted plenty of attention from the Commanders during the pre-draft process. That’s according to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline and Full Press NFL’s George Carmi, who reported the “#Commanders have been linked to UMD standout and Ashburn native, Tai Felton. This has been corroborated by various sources.”

Pauline provided detail by revealing the Commanders “spent a lot of time with Felton during their local pro day, even having the wideout field punts.”

Things get tricky when gauging exactly where the Commanders would take Felton. As Pauline pointed out, general manager Adam Peters doesn’t own a third-round pick, further complicating the situation.

Pauline asked, “would they use their pick in Round 2 on the wideout? Or roll the dice and hope he lasts to their next selection, the 128th pick in the draft? The latter is a big gamble, as Felton, who had a tremendous season in 2024 and performed incredibly well at the combine and pro day, likely won’t last that long.”

The dilemma about Fetlon is directly tied to the high cost Peters paid in draft picks to improve the supporting cast around quarterback Jayden Daniels this offseason. It’s a process he must somehow continue with less resources in this draft.

Tai Felton Pick Would Boost Reloaded WR Corps

Peters has already made the Commanders better at wide receiver. He traded for All-Pro Deebo Samuel, for the modest cost of a fifth-round pick, before adding Michael Gallup, a former 1,000-yard receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, in free agency.

Taking a versatile speedster like Felton off the board would only reinforce the good work the Commanders have done at this position to date. The 22-year-old is somebody Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports called “a fascinating guy,” thanks to “a knack for getting open.”

Felton’s frame is a concern, something Farrar alluded to, but the 6-foot, 186-pounder possesses the kind of straight-line speed to help maximize Daniels’ obvious arm talent. The 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year needs a true vertical threat after playoff hero Dyami Brown walked in free agency to join the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Felton could fill the void.

He’d also provide some much-needed juice in the return game. Felton ran back 104 kicks for the Terps, per Sports Reference, making him a natural fit to replace veteran Jamison Crowder, who has been left on the market.

There’s a lot to like about the Commanders using a pick to take Felton, but draft order will be key. Peters has reduced his picks significantly, so he’ll need to get the most value from those he has left.

Commanders Could Reach for Draft Prospects After Expensive Trades

The Commanders may have to pick Felton ahead of schedule because of the trade to bring All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Northwest Stadium. Daniels’ new blindside protector cost four picks, including third- and seventh-round selections this year.

Trading for Tunsil and Samuel left Peters with a mere five picks, starting with the 29th and 61st choices. The first of those is likely to be spent on a more pressing concern, like edge-rusher or even running back.

When to take Felton will be tough to determine when there’s a difference of opinion about his draft projection. He’s predicted to be a fourth or fifth-rounder by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, but Peters only has the 128th selection to meet that scenario. Meanwhile, The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs rates Felton as providing “third round value.”

If the Commanders have seen enough to believe strongly in Felton’s potential, they won’t mind reaching for him. Ideally though, Peters will want to see one of his favorites of the pre-draft process still available in the fourth.