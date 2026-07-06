Commanders Linked to Three-Time All-Pro Wide Receiver Amid Brandon Aiyuk Drama

The Washington Commanders are going to look pretty different when they return to action in 2026. While they have some returning stars leading the way, the team switched things up after enduring a disappointing season last year. And even with training camp just a couple of weeks away now, it sounds like more moves have been on the horizon for Washington.

For weeks, the team has been linked to a potential move with embattled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but it seems like he isn’t going to be joining the Commanders anytime soon. Still, the front office recognizes the need for help at the wide receiver position, which has led them to lock in on veteran pass catcher DeAndre Hopkins.

Commanders Eyeing DeAndre Hopkins in Free Agency

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The Commanders have found themselves stuck in a waiting game with the 49ers, who have been hoping to find a trade partner for Aiyuk this offseason. Washington seemed to be his most likely landing spot, but a sudden online feud with his former college teammate, star quarterback Jayden Daniels, seems to have put an end to those rumors.

The good news for the front office is that they still have several other players they can target before the start of the new campaign. One such player is Hopkins, the former star wideout who has five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro First Team honors to his name. However, it’s worth noting that Hopkins is no longer the same player he was at the peak of his powers.

Hopkins spent the 2025 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens, and while he suited up for all 17 games, he didn’t exactly make a big impact in their passing attack (22 REC, 330 YDS, 2 TD). All the Commanders need, though, is a reliable secondary target who can work behind Terry McLaurin, and even at this stage of his career, that is what Hopkins can be. With that in mind, Washington appears to have set its sights on Hopkins.

“There remains a strong sense around the league that Washington is open to welcoming a veteran receiver with a strong resume into its locker room,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom reported. “Several execs and agents around the league believe Hopkins would be thrilled to play with Daniels … ‘If I had Daniels, I’d sign Hopkins,’ one long-time NFL personnel executive told SportsBoom.”

Should the Commanders Sign DeAndre Hopkins?

At his best, Hopkins was arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL (he racked up 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018 while with the Houston Texans). As he prepares to enter his 14th season in the pros, though, Hopkins has lost a step, which is what happens when you become older in the NFL. With McLaurin leading the way, though, Washington doesn’t necessarily need Hopkins to turn back the clock.

The Commanders know what their offense can look like when operating at peak efficiency. They have already shown that they can help veteran players (such as tight end Zach Ertz) find their way as reliable checkdown options for Daniels under center. Hopkins may not be a Pro Bowl-caliber player anymore, but he could be the perfect fit for this offense if the front office decides to add another wide receiver before the start of the season.