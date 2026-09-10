Ex-NFL Coach Defends Commanders ‘New Joker’ from ‘Crazy’ Takes

Preseason wasn’t kind to the “new joker” on the Washington Commanders’ defense, but a former NFL head coach believes the criticism is “crazy.” Instead, the coach thinks the Commanders have a “dominant player” who will wreck offenses from “many positions.”

Ex-Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith told Betway Insider 2026 NFL draft seventh-overall pick Sonny Styles “is an outstanding player.” Smith reacted to the negativity surrounding Styles’ performances through preseason by pointing out, “We haven’t played an official game yet. Some of these opinions are crazy.”

Styles earned less than flattering reviews for how he struggled during the first exhibition game, a 20-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in August. He tried to downplay his issues as inevitable teething problems on his debut, but Styles didn’t quiet his critics.

Smith, who also spent time as defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, provided necessary context: “Firstly, they are not actual NFL games. Secondly, when coaching in the preseason, you only show a fraction of what you plan to do. You don’t really put a lot of your scheme on show in these preseason games.”

This is an important take from a qualifies voice, but Smith’s description of how exactly the Commanders will help Styles succeed is more important and exciting.

Sonny Styles Primed to Be ‘New Joker’

Smith envisages a multi-faceted role for Styles. A use case based on what modern NFL defenses need: “Everybody is looking for that player who can play the dime linebacker role while also playing the safety position in other situations. Teams want someone who can cover deep but can move up and play in the box too. The Commanders did a great job of getting this type of player when they selected Styles.”

It’s an ambitious outline for Styles’ introduction to the pros, but Smith thinks “You’re going to see Styles line up in many positions in the NFL. When offences break the huddle, they won’t know whether he’ll be lining up as a strong safety or as a dime linebacker in the box. He’s so flexible.”

This isn’t the first time Styles has been tipped to play a hybrid position for the Commanders. A roving brief fits his natural athleticism and positional fluidity, but Smith provided specifics about what the grand plan will look like.

Smith believes Styles is “like a new joker on defense. This used to be a guy who could either play on the line of scrimmage to rush the passer or play the running back man-to-man. Now, it’s someone who can play the running back man-to-man but can play half-field safety in certain situations too. It’s such a strategic advantage to have a player like this.”

This many assignments will ask a lot of Styles, but Smith’s confidence he can handle the responsibilities is quite the endorsement for the 21-year-old. It’s also a necessary reminder for the Commanders to show patience with their prized first-year asset.

Commanders Must Be Patient With Defensive Centerpiece

Smith isn’t the only credible voice preaching patience with Styles. A former head coach for the Commanders also believes Styles can stay on the field for all three downs.

The same view is shared by a Hall-of-Fame worthy middle linebacker who went to four Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors with Washington. His is the opinion of somebody in the know, just like Smith. The latter coached some of the game’s greatest linebackers, including Baltimore Ravens’ legend Ray Lewis and Bucs’ great Lavonte David.

Each of the informed observers have reminded onlookers new Commanders’ defensive coordinator Daronte Jones didn’t show the full scope of his plans for Styles during preseason. It’s a reasonable viewpoint, even if head coach Dan Quinn has already called for Styles to change his game.

There’ll be rookie growing pains, but the Commanders drafted Styles to be the centerpiece of their revamped defense. Style can start living up to Smith’s vision and proving the critics wrong by acing his first test against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.