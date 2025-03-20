Commanders Named ‘Ideal’ Spot for 4-Time Pro Bowl Edge

Fixing the pass rush remains a priority for the Washington Commanders, especially after last season’s sack leader, Dante Fowler Jr., returned to the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 NFL free agency.

Fortunately, four-time Pro Bowl edge defender Matthew Judon is still on the market. The Commanders are one of the “ideal landing spots” for Judon, according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

He noted that while “Judon is a sound, smart player, but as he turns 33 this year, a new team would probably need to continue spotting him in as a part-time role in an edge-rushing rotation.”

A situational role would suit the Commanders, who have already added to their options and retained solid players at defensive end. What the group is missing is a truly dynamic impact player, but there’s some debate if veteran Judon still qualifies.

Matthew Judon Might Be On the Decline

Judon was far from dominant after being traded to the Atlanta Falcons by the New England Patriots last season. He did enjoy something of a late resurgence, but as Barnwell pointed out, the revival came with caveats.

Barnwell detailed how “Over the final seven games of the season, Judon got back on track, generating 4 sacks, 6 knockdowns and 1 pick-six. Admittedly, a closer look pokes some of the air out of that balloon: The four sacks include a play in which a lineman appeared to be tripped, a coverage sack and a snap in which two Commanders linemen converged on another pass rusher, leaving Judon free to take down Jayden Daniels. So, I’m not sure he was significantly better in the second half.”

Although his numbers were somewhat inflated, Judon still retains the core traits of a natural disruptor along the line of scrimmage. He’s a 6-foot-3, 265-pounder who can play on either side of the line, with his hand in the dirt or as a standup pass-rusher.

Judon can also play the run effectively, having made seven tackles for loss and four run stuffs last season, per Player Profiler. Setting a strong edge against the run is one area where Fowler struggled in 2024.

His issues on the ground led to Fowler getting “a season-low snap percentage in the NFC Championship game because of his ran-game issues. The Commanders need more at DE, but added linemen Wise, Kinlaw in free agency, and could draft help at 29,” according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Standig’s note about the Commanders seeking “more well-rounded DEs” is key. So is the point about possible help still being available at the back end of the first round in the 2025 NFL draft.

Commanders Still Have Options to Find Game-Wrecking Edge

The Commanders have stockpiled experienced D-ends, including one of Judon’s former teammates with the Patriots. Washington general manager Adam Peters has also brought back Jalyn Holmes and recently re-signed Clelin Ferrell, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

There’s a deep rotation forming, but the Commanders still need a destructive playmaker. Somebody who can be a magnet for double teams and keep opposing offensive coordinators worried.

Perhaps Peters will still be in play for a $75 million All-Pro on the trade block. One possible obstacle is the Commanders have already been a part of two sizeable trades this offseason, the multiple draft picks deal to land left tackle Laremy Tunsil, along with snagging wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a late-round choice.

Using first-round draft capital would be a more cost-effective way of landing a potential mainstay at a position of need. It’s not as if there’s a shortage of gifted edge-rushers in this class.

Among them, prospects like Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. and Georgia star Mykel Williams should be within range of the Commanders and the 29th pick. Selecting either one of those after having Judon take what Barnwell calls “a one-year deal with a contender,” would create the pass rush juice Washington’s defense is missing.