NFC East Rival Urged to Sign Former Commanders Star

When it comes to his next destination, former Super Bowl MVP edge rusher Von Miller has been casting a wide net this offseason.

Miller, now a free agent after 1 season with the Washington Commanders in 2025, still has value at 37 years old after racking up 9.0 sacks while playing in less than 40 percent of the defensive snaps.

One thing Miller has indicated he’s looking for from his next team is a winner — no surprise after suffering through a 5-12 season with the Commanders — and the Philadelphia Eagles might just fit the bill.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes signing Miller is the 1 roster move the Eagles need to make before training camp.

Miller is a 2-time Super Bowl champion who has also played for the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills.

“Von Miller admitted that he chose the wrong team before training camp last offseason,” Moton wrote on July 18. “He picked the Washington Commanders over the Seattle Seahawks last summer. Entering his age-37 season, the two-time Super Bowl champion could still help a contender in need of an established edge-rusher. In 2025, he led the Commanders with nine sacks while on the field for just 37 percent of the defensive snaps. Miller is open to a second stint with the Denver Broncos. Perhaps he would be willing to play under former Broncos head coach and defensive play-caller Vic Fangio. If so, the 14-year pro could bolster the Philadelphia Eagles’ outside linebacker group … Miller can provide a much-needed pass-rushing boost and be a closer on the edge in Philadelphia.” Von Miller Teased Homecoming With NFC East Rival Miller’s most recent tease about a new team came when he stirred up a social media frenzy by posting a photoshopped picture of himself in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and Super Bowl 50 MVP for the Broncos, played for the Commanders in 2025 on a 1-year, $6 million contract and led the team with 9.0 sacks. It was also the 1st time he played in every regular-season game since 2018. Through the end of the 2025 season, Miller has accumulated a staggering $198.8 million in career earnings.

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on July 3. “He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now.”

That’s not the Cowboys. It’s the Eagles, though.

Commanders Rebooted Edge Rusher Position

The Commanders have made wholesale changes at edge rusher after missing an elite pass rush in 2025 on the way to that 5-12 finish, just 1 year after making it to the NFC Championship Game for the 1st time since 1991.

Leading the way for those changes was free-agent edge rusher Odafe Oweh, a former 1st-round pick who left the Los Angeles Chargers for a 4-year, $100 million contract with the Commanders.

Washington wasn’t done there. They also signed veteran edge rusher and former 1st round pick K’Lavon Chaisson to a 1-year, $11 million free-agent contract.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled out signing Chaisson as 1 of the NFL’s best offseason moves and made the astute point that Chaisson put up almost similar numbers in 2025 to Oweh.

“The Washington Commanders’ prized free-agent pickup is Odafe Oweh, who signed a four-year, $96 million contract,” Moton wrote. “K’Lavon Chaisson posted comparable 2025 pass-rushing numbers to Oweh’s, finishing with the same number of sacks (7.5) and one fewer pressure. Yet he signed a one-year, $11 million contract. Chaisson is a free-agent steal who will shine on a prove-it deal.”