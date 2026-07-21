‘Remarkable’ Stats Can Save Overlooked Commanders Running Back

Few teams in the NFL have done more this offseason to restock their running back room than the Washington Commanders, but a veteran who’s posted some “remarkable” statistics is being overlooked amid a group crowded by four new additions.

Signing Rachaad White and Jerome Ford in free agency added two proven pro backs around last season’s late-round rookie steal Jacory Croskey-Merritt. This year’s draft then yielded two other unheralded runners, including a sixth-round pick who’s already declared himself the tone-setter for this rotation.

It’s a lot of strength in depth and a lot of potential for a new bell-cow back to emerge, but what about a valuable incumbent like Jeremy McNichols? He “doesn’t get talked about in the conversation” enough, according to JP Finlay, who told his co-host Brian Mitchell on 106.7 The Fan’s “BMitch & Finlay” show why McNichols should remain relevant amid increased competition.

Commanders Still Need Jeremy McNichols

Finlay detailed how “there are few players better on third and 12 at getting you 13 than Jeremy [laughter] McNichols. Like, he has an uncanny ability in these long shot third downs to produce first downs. The stats don’t jump off the page with J-Mack. He had 417 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown, but this stands out to me, B’. If you look at his receptions, he had 25 catches on 31 targets. Of the 25 catches, 10 of them went for first downs. I find these numbers remarkable. Like, I’m not making up the first down stuff. He had 44 rushes, 44 carries for 221 yards with a touchdown. Of the 44 carries, 13 of them went for first down, and J-Mack’s not getting a lot of 3rd-and-2’s.”

That final note about the down-and-distance McNichols usually faces when he’s on the field speaks to his specific use case. He’s a clutch and situational specialist, a utility playmaker on both offense and special teams, not unlike the multi-faceted role franchise great Mitchell played for Washington.

When asked by Finlay what makes McNichols a prolific chain-mover, running, receiving passing and return demon, Mitchell revealed, “he comes in the game when the defense that’s presented gives you that opportunity, but once you see McNichols get the football, he doesn’t think about it. You know what I’m saying? Some guys get it, they turn around, they still in one position. When he gets the ball, he’s upfield trying to go for the where he got to get. And I think he has that he has that special teams mindset where it’s second and six. I caught the ball He may already have the first down, but he’s going to try and run six more yards.”

Mitchell’s described a player who combines modern versatility with a throwback intensity. McNichols is the kind of dependable old pro a rebuilding team still needs, which is way the Commanders still found room to bring him back amid their recruitment drive at his position.

It’s also why Finlay predicts McNichols will likely be “signed to the practice squad and then plays half the season,” while Mitchell believes the 30-year-old will actually make the final 53-man roster as “a guy who you know can do it all.”

That level of utility can keep McNichols ahead of some more dynamic backs vying for carries and touches in new offensive coordinator David Blough’s schemes.

Running Back Battle Will Shape Training Camp

Blough isn’t lacking eligible running backs needing to be worked into his system. How he shares the reps will be one of the more fascinating aspects of the team’s training camp, particularly when the Commanders have their first official practice on Wednesday, July 29.

McNichols will be keeping a keen eye on how much of the responsibilities he’s juggled the last two seasons are divvied up between the newcomers. For instance, how many of his pass-catching chores will be claimed by White, a natural receiver out of the backfield who’s been building momentum this offseason?

There’s also potential for Ford to use his impressive track record to earn third-down rushing attempts. McNichols won’t want to yield carries, but he can’t match the big-play juice of an undrafted find already generating buzz.

Reminding coaches about his enduring value among this many new candidates will be tough for McNichols, so his ability to perform multiple roles and efficiency for moving the sticks will be as important as ever.