Commanders Urged to Find Replacement for $118 Million NFL All-Pro

When the Seattle Seahawks selected Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, the modest hope was they’d found a player who could help solidify the middle of their defense.

Instead, what they got was one of the greatest inside linebackers to ever play the game. Headed into his 14th season, Wagner is a Super Bowl champion, 11-time NFL All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler and has led the NFL in tackles 3 times — not to mention being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Wagner has also become the NFL’s ageless wonder on defense. He turns 35 years old in June and is coming off another All-Pro nod in his first season with the Washington Commanders in 2024.

Wagner played on a 1-year, $6.5 million contract in 2024 and was rewarded with a 1-year, $9 million contract on March 10. That doesn’t mean the Commanders can count on him past that. With approximately $118 million in career earnings after the 2025 season, retirement should definitely be on the horizon.

Which also means the Commanders might want to find Wagner’s replacement in the 2025 NFL draft.