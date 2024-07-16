RGIII Urges Commanders to Trade for Super Bowl WR

The Washington Commanders are getting another chance to trade for Brandon Aiyuk, and it’s a chance former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III has urged his old team not to waste.

Aiyuk asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade on Tuesday, July 16, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who revealed that “Despite a recent meeting, the Niners haven’t been willing to engage in negotiations since May so Aiyuk has respectfully asked out.”

Shortly after the trade request was made official, ex-Washington quarterback RGIII took to X to post his endorsement of a possible deal. Griffin believes acquiring Aiyuk would be in the best interests of 2024 NFL draft No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels, who’s charged with being the franchise QB1 the Commanders need.

Griffin once faced the same responsibility, and as he put it, “Giving Jayden Daniels Terry McLaurin, Brandon Aiyuk, Jahan Dotson, Luke McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz would FEED FAMILIES in DC.”

Trading for Aiyuk is an idea that just won’t go away for the Commanders this offseason. The player is open to a move thanks to his history with Daniels, and the team has even talked to the 49ers previously.

Convincing the Niners to strike a deal won’t be easy. Not when last season’s Super Bowl runners-up apparently remain determined to keep Aiyuk in the fold.

No End in Sight to Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors

Aiyuk to the Commanders seems like a logical fit. Especially given his time playing alongside Daniels at Arizona State in 2019.

Aiyuk hasn’t been shy about talking up a reunion, but the 49ers don’t have to give the player what he wants. In fact, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported “Other teams that have reached out and spoken to San Francisco have been told that the 49ers have no intention of trading disgruntled WR Brandon Ayiuk.”

Schefter also pointed out how history suggests the 49ers will hold firm: “In the past, the 49ers have had players such as Deebo Samuel and Robbie Gould also request trades before reaching deals with both players. The 49ers intend to keep Brandon Ayiuk, not trade him.”

Maybe the 49ers won’t budge, but what’s for sure is rumors about a trade involving Aiyuk and the Commanders aren’t going away any time soon. The possibility ought to at least stay on the table because adding Aiyuk to an already intriguing collection of skill players would equip Daniels with one of the more dynamic supporting casts in the NFL.

Griffin knows the value of a rookie signal-caller being surrounded by the right weapons.

Robert Griffin III Knows the Value of a Strong Supporting Cast

Washington traded away the farm to make RG3 the second player drafted in 2012, but the franchise also surrounded him with ample talent. Including wide receivers Pierre Garcon, Santana Moss and Josh Morgan, along with running back Alfred Morris and tight end Fred Davis.

Daniels will be surrounded by an arguably stronger group. His supporting cast is home to wideouts Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, along with running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr., as well as tight end Zach Ertz.

Adding Aiyuk to the mix would turn a deep group into a loaded set of versatile and potentially explosive playmakers. Perhaps that’s why the Commanders asked the 49ers about a trade earlier this offseason, but ultimately opted not to do a deal, according to Schefter (h/t George Carmi of Full Press NFL).

Having $36,216,567 worth of space under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com, at least gives the Commanders the luxury of revisiting the idea. Doing so will make sense if Aiyuk can force some movement from the 49ers.

Landing a QB-friendly target Daniels knows well would give the rookie the best chance to quickly meet lofty expectations.