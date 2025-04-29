Commanders Drafted ‘Instant Upgrade’ With 1,100 Yard, 17-TD Running Back

The Washington Commanders were able to not only keep their heads above water but thrive without a game breaker at running back in 2024, when they went 12-5 and made it to the NFC Championship Game.

That’s because the Commanders had a game breaker at quarterback when it came to running the ball with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, who set the NFL single-season rushing record for rookie quarterbacks with 891 yards and 6 touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

While Daniels will only continue to get better — and will still have to win games with his legs — the Commanders showed they are serious about taking some of that pressure off their young superstar by drafting Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round (No. 245 overall) of the 2025 NFL draft.

ESPN’s Field Yates singled Croskey-Merritt as one of his favorite picks in the draft as an instant upgrade at the position for Washington.

“Croskey-Merritt had a winding college path that started at Alabama State and ended at Arizona, though eligibility issues limited him to only 13 rushes for the Wildcats in 2024,” Yates wrote on April 29. “He has a very intriguing combination of size, speed and overall footwork, but he must develop his instincts and vision. He’s a moldable player for the Commanders to develop.”

Croskey-Merritt Named Shrine Bowl MVP

Croskey-Merritt responded to being held to just one game in 2024 with a standout performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he rushed for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries.

He followed that up with a standout Pro Day, where he checked in at 5-foot-10 and 206 pounds while running the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. He also recorded an eye-popping 41.5-inch vertical leap as well as a broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches.

Croskey-Merritt spent his first 4 years at HBCU Alabama State but only played 3 seasons because of the pandemic. He transferred to New Mexico to play in 2023, where he had a breakout season with 1,190 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the way to being named All-Mountain West Conference.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Croskey-Merritt as a fifth round pick even after the abbreviated 2024 campaign. It’s not a stretch to say he might have been as high as a second or third round pick had he actually been able to play.

“He’s a quick processor with adequate size and impressive cut quickness to find yards in a crowded workspace,” Zierlein wrote. “He has one-cut talent and the ability to break runs sharply across the grain when necessary. He finishes runs with purpose, too. He’ll be a 24-year-old rookie with below-average third-down value, but his talent and creativity pop quickly on tape and give him a chance to become a good RB2 at the next level.”

Commanders Have Veteran RBs in Backfield

The Commanders have 2 veteran running backs on the roster with Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr., who both have their own issues headed into 2025.

Ekeler was named NFL All-Pro as a return specialist in 2024 but suffered 2 serious concussions last season and his viability moving forward needs to be questioned.

Injuries were also an issue for Robinson, who finished the season with 789 rushing yards and a career high 8 rushing touchdowns but missed 4 games — he could also be a valuable trade piece.