Commanders’ QB Speaks Out About Offense After Preseason Loss

He’s playing the position undergoing the most change in first-year coordinator David Blough’s offense, and Washington Commanders’ quarterback Sam Hartman had plenty to say about the new system after the 41-3 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in preseason on Friday, August 28.

Hartman told reporters, “I think (it’s) a credit to Blough, right? We started early or like May, or whatever. I think, if my dates are correct, and you know it’s just, we (are) kind of, you know, creating a sculpture right and you you know you you get the marble whatever and you just start hacking away and you try and create something that’s beautiful and, you know, obviously we’re still hacking away right now. And um but a credit to you know the coaching staff. They work incredibly hard top to bottom and you know we just got to go out there and execute as a team and you know it always starts with the quarterback and it always starts with me and you know it’s always you know you can I can look at the tape and say if I do this a little better then we probably don’t have such a bad day.”

The Commanders certainly were unable to execute the Blough blueprint in Baltimore. Hartman and fellow backup passer, rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, struggled mightily during the key phase of their battle to earn a roster spot ahead of the deadline for final cuts on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Sam Hartman Endured Rough Night at the Worst Time

Hartman needed a big night to stake his claim ahead of Kaliakmanis. Unfortunately, the former undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame took three sacks and mustered just 64 yards through the air.

Those paltry numbers were at least more than what Kaliakmanis produced. The seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft missed on six of 13 throws and averaged a mere 3.46 yards per completion.

Kaliakmanis seemed like a lock for the QB3 role thanks to a hidden talent. Yet, events at M&T Bank Stadium did nothing to settle this roster decision for head coach Dan Quinn.

Both quarterbacks took responsibility, with Kaliakmanis admitting, “I just think that we just need to be better. I think that, you know, that starts with me, the quarterback. I went out and I started the game today, and we need to execute. We only put up three points. I played a half and I didn’t put up I didn’t put up any. Um, so that that ultimately starts with me.”

The rookie’s honesty is refreshing, but the Commanders’ problems on offense are deeper and more widespread.

Commanders’ New Offense Not Clicking

They played backups against backups, so the Commanders could reasonably expect to see Blough’s offense taking shape through preseason. Instead, the unit floundered in back-to-back games against the Ravens and Detroit Lions.

Washington “had three three-and-outs in the first two quarters, contributing to a performance that produced just 60 yards and one first down,” per Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby.

Dismissing these struggles as merely symptoms of players on the bubble toiling through a preseason contest is a convenient cop-out. The Commanders can’t afford to make excuses when they’ve been undertaking a significant change since Blough took over from previous play-caller Kliff Kingsbury.

While Kingsbury used to spread skill-players out, keep his quarterbacks in the shotgun formation and let them play without a huddle, Blough’s offense is different. He wants QBs under center, reading defensive alignments, calling motion and using play-action passing.

It’s a major transition for those on the quarterback depth chart, especially starter Jayden Daniels. He’s not spent much time under center, and nor has primary backup Marcus Mariota.

Whoever plays quarterback is currently getting beset by pressure behind an offensive line ravaged by injuries. It’s a problem with personnel, but Blough’s concepts aren’t showing up enough on the rare occasions QBs have time to throw.

That issue might be more about how the new scheme fits the Commanders’ runners and receivers. Hartman indicated everybody is still working to get comfortable with the playbook, but it’s a bit late in the process for this many growing pains.