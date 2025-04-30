‘Critical’ Decision Awaits Commanders on $79 Million Free Agent Edge Rusher

There was already a high level of concern for the Washington Commanders and their lack of edge rushers before the 2025 NFL draft.
After the franchise walked away from 3 days of the draft and none of its 5 picks were used on the position, that concern has only continued to grow.
Now, the Commanders head into the home stretch before training camp without an elite edge rusher on the roster and, barring a blockbuster trade for a player like Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, the best rout might be a veteran free agent.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ranked his Top 10 available free agents following the NFL draft, putting edge rusher Za’Darius Smith at No. 6 — a player who might be a perfect fit for the Commanders.
It’s a critical move Washington needs to make sooner than later, and before Smith gets swooped up by another team in desperate need of edge rushers.
“In 17 games with the Browns and Lions last season, Smith totaled nine sacks, a number he has reached in four of the last six seasons,” Knox wrote on April 29. “While Smith isn’t a No. 1 edge-rusher at this stage of his career, he can be a high-end complement for any team looking for more sack production … Smith should draw the most interest from teams that believe they can win now.”
The Commanders are a team focused all on winning right now after going 12-5 in 2024 and making it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.
Commanders Lost Top Edge Rusher to NFC East Rival
Dante Fowler led the Commanders with 10.5 sacks in 2024 but left to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency on a modest, 1-year, $8 million deal.
Smith, 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, was an All-SEC pick at Kentucky before the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the 2015 NFL draft.
Smith played 4 seasons for the Ravens and had a career high 8.5 sacks in 2018 before he signed a 4-year, $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in March 2019. Smith spent 3 seasons in Green Bay and has played for 3 different teams over the last 3 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.
Smith missed all but one game of the 2021 season with a back injury. He responded with 24.5 sacks over the last 3 seasons, including 10.0 sacks in 2022.
He’s also made major bank in his decade in the NFL, with $79.1 million in career earnings through the end of the 2024 season.
The Commanders might be able to get Smith on a deal similar to Fowler’s and could start with a 1-year, $9 million offer, with the ability to go up to $12 million if they see fit.
Few Current Options at Edge Rusher in 2025
As it stands now, NFL All-Pro inside linebacker Frankie Luvu is the Commanders’ top returning pass rusher with a career high 8.0 sacks in 2024. Luvu signed a 3-year, $36 million contract with the Commanders in March 2024 and has proven to be an elite pass rusher in recent years. In the last 3 seasons, he has 20.5 sacks, with at least 5.5 sacks each season after just 7.5 sacks in his first 4 NFL seasons.
Comments
‘Critical’ Decision Awaits Commanders on $79 Million Free Agent Edge Rusher