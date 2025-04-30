‘Critical’ Decision Awaits Commanders on $79 Million Free Agent Edge Rusher

There was already a high level of concern for the Washington Commanders and their lack of edge rushers before the 2025 NFL draft.

After the franchise walked away from 3 days of the draft and none of its 5 picks were used on the position, that concern has only continued to grow.

Now, the Commanders head into the home stretch before training camp without an elite edge rusher on the roster and, barring a blockbuster trade for a player like Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, the best rout might be a veteran free agent.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ranked his Top 10 available free agents following the NFL draft, putting edge rusher Za’Darius Smith at No. 6 — a player who might be a perfect fit for the Commanders.

It’s a critical move Washington needs to make sooner than later, and before Smith gets swooped up by another team in desperate need of edge rushers.