Commanders’ Sonny Styles Reveals Key Prediction Beat the Giants

Sonny Styles made the play of the game to help the Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 24-21 on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, because the rookie linebacker knew what was coming.

Styles and other members of the Commanders’ defense knew what the Giants would run on 3rd-and-3 with two minutes left in the game. A first down would likely have allowed Big Blue to ice the clock at MetLife Stadium, but Styles had other ideas.

The seventh-overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft blew up the option run by Giants’ quarterback J.J. McCarthy, dropping him for a two-yard loss. Styles’ stop gave the Commanders the ball back and enough time for quarterback Jayden Daniels to connect with wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the game-winning touchdown.

Recounting the play, Styles admitted he “was just really thinking about the last time we played ’em. (They had) a 3rd-and-4 situation around like midfield and then ran crack-toss to the back. And then they went empty, (I was) kinda just looking at the tight end and he looked like he was cracking, and I think somebody else, I think Charles (Omenihu) said something too. We kinda had the idea it was QB run, so just wreck it,” per Monumental Sports Network’s Mitchell Tischler.

This level of awareness is impressive from a rookie. Styles looked like anything but an inexperienced first-year pro during a dominant display.

His performance keyed the improvement of a defense that was aggressive, but also appeared better prepared and better coached than in recent weeks.

Sonny Styles Emerged from a Shadow vs. Giants

Styles has impressed a franchise great this season, but he entered this game overshadowed by a former Ohio State teammate. Giants’ rookie linebacker Arvell Reese, drafted two spots ahead of Styles, has been on a tear in recent weeks, but it was Styles who stole the show on Thursday.

He was in on 13 tackles, but his best stop came against McCarthy on the first play out of the two-minute warning.

This tackle not only gave the Commanders the chance to win. It also showed Styles is playing with a level of savvy beyond his tender years.

That savvy prompted NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger to herald Styles as “the quarterback” of the defense. It’s a lot of responsibility for a 21-year-old ex-safety who’s only been playing linebacker for a little over two years.

Styles is already so comfortable in arguably the alpha position on a pro defense, that opposing teams are trying to avoid him. Like when 106.1 ESPN’s Lake Lewis Jr. noticed how “Whenever the @Commanders move Sonny out of the middle on a blitz or coverage, the Giants immediately throw to that spot. It’s been happening all night.”

Blitzing was the calling card for the Commanders against McCarthy, and Styles was an invaluable part of the plan.

Commanders’ Defense Stayed True to Identity

Styles and others being so well prepared for what McCarthy would do on the game’s pivotal play was a credit to the Commanders’ coaches. Particularly under-fire head coach Dan Quinn and his first-year defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

The latter’s play-calling was under scrutiny after a starter slammed the game-plan and lack of adjustments against the Los Angeles Rams last week. Jones responded by doubling down on the core of his schemes, the blitz.

One of the keys to Washington’s pressure packages was rushing Styles through the middle. He relished the role and set an early tone by flattening Giants’ running back Devin Singletary in pass protection.

Singletary shouldn’t feel too bad about his nationally televised lowlight. Styles did the same to a former 2,000-yard runner and Super Bowl champion in Week 1.

Plays like this are earning Styles begrudging respect from rivals. They’re also making him essential to the way Jones wants this defense to travel.

Jones stayed true to that identity when he showed and sent seven rushers after McCarthy for the win. Pressure from Styles and stunting edge-rusher Odafe Oweh got to McCarthy and altered a throw that landed in the hands of cornerback Rasul Douglas.

This is the brand of defense the Commanders were promised when Jones was hired. He delivered with the season on the line, thanks largely to the clued-in rookie star directing the Commanders’ front seven.