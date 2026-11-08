Commanders’ Dan Quinn Faces Backlash Over Final Play in Loss to Rams

The Washington Commanders continue to show they can hang with just about any team in the NFL.

However, when it comes to finishing games, they may be the worst in the league. That showed up again Sunday in their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams ultimately won 20-13, but the Commanders at least had a chance at the end of the game.

With three seconds left, Washington had an opportunity to throw a ball into the end zone from about 32 yards out. While it wasn’t an easy completion, any quarterback could make a throw that reaches the goal line and gives his playmakers a chance.

Yet, Washington elected to throw a slant route instead, gaining about 15 yards before trying to play the lateral game. That didn’t work.

The final play of Rams vs. Commanders featuring some laterals https://t.co/9M7WYnoC2w — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

Dan Quinn Faces Backlash for Final Play

While offensive coordinator David Blough calls the plays, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn took the brunt of the backlash from fans who questioned the team’s decision-making in the biggest moments. It’s a recurring issue for Washington this season.

“What a stupid play call. Stupid play calls back to back. FIRE DAN QUINN! It’s time,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “More bizarre game management from Quinn and Daniels.”

Another person wrote, “How do the Commanders constantly botch situational football this badly??”

“Like I can’t just tweet fire Dan Quinn every day til I die. There’s gotta be more to life than this,” a fan jokingly shared.

One more posted, “Dan Quinn is not going to be able to beat those late game debacle allegations is he?”

Looking at the Commanders

Washington simply can’t find a way to string together multiple wins, and the team now sits at 2-5-1 after Sunday’s loss.

The Commanders are third in the NFC East behind the Dallas Cowboys, who sit at 4-5, and the first-place New York Giants, who are 5-2-1. New York now holds a three-game lead over Washington.