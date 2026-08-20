Commanders ‘Ramping Up’ DT’s Return After Jer’Zhan Newton Injury News

The possibility of losing Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton to season-ending surgery creates a worry for the Washington Commanders about their strength in depth at defensive tackle. So it’s a good thing a veteran who’s likely to start in the middle of new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ base front is “ramping up” his own return from injury.

Key nose guard Tim Settle has been recovering from a Lisfranc problem he suffered as a member of the Houston Texans late in the 2025 NFL season. Fortunately, “Commanders coach Dan Quinn said they’re hopeful Settle will start ‘ramping up’ his practice activity next week,” per ESPN’s John Keim.

Head coach Quinn also proclaimed Settle has “hit ‘a big marker’ in his return to play process. The expectation is that he will be back soon, although Quinn did not provide a specific date,” according to Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby.

Settle accelerating his return to the field is a timely development after Quinn revealed “long term” concerns about Newton on Wednesday, August 19. Further reports confirmed Newton had surgery to repair a torn pec and is likely to be out for a “significant” period of time.

It’s a major blow for Newton, who flashed breakout potential as an interior pass-rusher late last season. The former second-round draft pick also looked set to benefit from Jones’ more attacking system.

Having Settle able to practice again will still be a huge boost to Jones’ attempts to get the Commanders up to speed playing his hybrid 3-4 defensive front.

Tim Settle Has Key Role to Play in New Defense

Settle is embarking on his second tour with the Commanders as a more important figure than when he left in 2022. The fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft was a rotational lineman during his first stint, but Settle fits a key role in Jones’ schemes.

Specifically, the Commanders need Settle to occupy the vital nose tackle position at the heart of a three-man line. He needs to be an immovable force over the ball, able to push the pocket, occupy double teams and free others to make plays.

Those are things Settle had traditionally done well throughout his career. The 29-year-old has been stout against the run, logging 11 run stuffs for the Texans across the last two seasons.

Getting tougher against the run is a priority for the Commanders, after they surrendered 4.8 yard per carry during the 2025 campaign. Jones needs a stingier front to force offenses into the down and distance situations favorable to his brand of sophisticated blitzing and disguised coverage.

Settle has a crucial role to play in this process, but the next step is involving him in some competitive action. Perhaps starting with the Commanders’ Week 3 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, August 28.

In the meantime, the Commanders can use this Saturday’s upcoming matchup with the Detroit Lions to put other able-bodied defensive tackles through their paces. Including two new arrivals.

Commanders Relying on New Defensive Tackles

Washington’s approach of casting a wide net to snag help along the interior of the defensive line is already paying dividends. Notably, from a recent signing who dominated during the 20-7 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins.

Speaking of new recruits, the Commanders also worked out and signed a 19-game starter at D-tackle. An inside pass-rusher with 10 career sacks to his credit.

Moves like this are a low-key way to fortify the depth chart behind primary starters Javon Kinlaw and Daron Payne. Both can be roving edge-setters up front, but Settle remains the hidden linchpin Jones needs to make his schemes work.