Commanders Trade Proposal Gets 2X 1,000-yd WR for Bargain Price

The cupboard is hardly bare at wide receiver for the Washington Commanders, but they would surely welcome Tee Higgins if they could trade for the two-time 1,000-yard target at a bargain price.

Higgins still faces an uncertain future with the Cincinnati Bengals. He remains a potential trade chip, one Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton believes the Commanders could acquire without giving up first-round compensation in the 2025 NFL draft.

Instead, Moton thinks the Bengals would send Higgins, who topped 1,000 yards in 2021 and ’22, to Washington in exchange for a “2025 second-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick.”

This deal could work because the Commanders “have the second-most cap space with $43.4 million. They can allocate a chunk of that cap space to Higgins’ new contract with the intent to do everything possible to help Jayden Daniels get off to a quick career start.”

Moton’s reference to No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels is significant. It means “Washington can afford to be aggressive in acquiring playmakers while Daniels is on a rookie deal.”

Favorable finances aren’t the only reason the Commanders should explore this trade. It would also create “a deep receiver group that includes Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, rookie third-rounder Luke McCaffrey and Higgins. McLaurin, Dotson and McCaffrey can rotate in the slot, which would allow Higgins to continue taking most of his snaps on the outside.”

Higgins’ speed on the outside would be a perfect fit for coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Tee Higgins a Natural Fit for Commanders

Higgins hasn’t been happy about receiving the franchise tag earlier this offseason. It’s why he’s still a prominent trade candidate.

The player’s latest Instagram post, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, hints at some unhappiness with his current situation: “I tell em no, they can’t wait to call me selfish…”

That post followed an appearance by Higgins on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast when he admitted he’s still open to returning to the Bengals. The 25-year-old said, “I would love to come back. I grew as a man, you know, the past four years here.”

Higgins sounded regretful things can’t be worked out, so he might be open to a move for the right scheme fit. The Commanders would offer that thanks to Kingsbury calling the plays.

Meirov’s colleague Dan Pizzuta detailed how much Kingsbury favored attacking the perimeter when he was designing offense for quarterback Kyler Murray as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals: “Kingsbury’s offense featured a lot of static and stopped routes on the outside. Under Kinsbury, Murray threw the ninth-highest rate of hitches and was just 30th in the rate of targeting crossers.”

Although it placed “a lot of stress on the individual players to create something,” Kingsbury’s outside emphasis would suit Higgins. The latter has averaged 14 yards per reception throughout his career.

Higgins has been one of the league’s most consistent deep threats since 2020, per numbers from Next Gen Stats.

Tee Higgins has recorded +16.3 receptions over expected on targets of 10+ air yards since entering the NFL in 2020, 4th-most over that span and +0.8 receptions ahead of current teammate Ja'Marr Chase. https://t.co/Ero4NZiBk1 pic.twitter.com/0Nl1qNeauP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 11, 2024

His vertical talents were confirmed by an average depth of target of 12.8 yards last season, according to Pro Football Reference. Higgins also had 13 deep targets in 2023, per Player Profiler.

Acquiring the 6-foot-4, 219-pounder would give the Commanders a legitimate size and speed playmaker outside the numbers to make Kingsbury’s schemes work. Higgins’ presence would also help Washington’s other wideouts thrive.

Commanders Have Room for a Marquee WR

There’s already talent on the depth chart. Specifically, Terry McLaurin, who like Higgins is a dynamic force on the outside.

Yet, the Commanders still have room for another marquee receiver. Veteran newcomers Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd are well known by this coaching staff, but are essentially journeymen.

Byrd and Zaccheaus are supporting acts at best. The same is true of Jamison Crowder and Dyami Brown. That leaves third-round draft pick Luke McCaffrey and holdover Jahan Dotson to emerge as a credible partner for McLaurin.

McCaffrey may have been drafted thanks to a recommendation from his All-Pro brother, but he’s still only a rookie with a lot to prove. Dotson, meanwhile, has mustered merely average production during his first two seasons in the pros and may have more value as possible trade bait.

Bringing a proven commodity like Higgins on board would turn what’s a solid position group into an elite unit.