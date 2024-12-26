The 10 Worst NFL Starting QBs of All-Time, Ranked

The NFL has long been a showcase for some of the most elite quarterbacks in sports history, but not every player under center achieves greatness. Over the decades, the league has seen its share of underperforming starting quarterbacks who struggled to meet even the most modest expectations.

Factors such as poor accuracy, decision-making and turnovers have often defined these players’ careers. Some of these quarterbacks were thrust into starting roles out of desperation, while others received repeated opportunities due to draft status or organizational mismanagement. Their failures not only impacted individual careers but also derailed the progress of franchises, leaving fans frustrated and front offices scrambling for solutions.

The role ineffective quarterback play can have in sinking an offense’s overall efficiency, leading to poor scoring outputs and increased reliance on defense and special teams, cannot be understated.

With this in mind, we looked at the worst starting quarterbacks in NFL history. We included only those who started a minimum of 30 games, also factoring in stats, opportunity and expectations. Check out our ranking:

10. Rick Mirer

A former No. 2 overall pick for the Seattle Seahawks in 1993, quarterback Rick Mirer kicks off our list. Across his 12-year career, Mirer threw 50 touchdowns compared to 76 interceptions, a ratio that highlights his penchant for costly mistakes. His career passer rating of 63.5 and his overall completion percentage of 53.3 also leave loads to be desired.

Over his four seasons in Seattle, Mirer led the league in sacks (47) as a rookie, also leading the NFL in interceptions in 1994 (20). Despite being given opportunities with teams like the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, Mirer never evolved beyond a mediocre starter, and his lasting legacy is defined by failed expectations and poor performances.

9. Joey Harrington

Selected third overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2002 NFL Draft, Joey Harrington came into the league with high expectations after a stellar collegiate career at Oregon. However, his performance in the NFL was defined by inconsistency and inefficiency. Across his six-year career (primarily with the Lions, Dolphins, and Falcons), Harrington posted a 26-50 record as a starter. His career completion percentage of 56.1% and his 79 touchdowns to 85 interceptions also warrant his inclusion here.

Another glaring issue with Harrington’s career was his inability to handle pressure and elevate the team around him. He struggled significantly against the blitz, often throwing hurried and inaccurate passes that led to all those turnovers.

8. David Carr

Another former No. 1 overall pick, David Carr’s inefficiency can be demonstrated by his poor career statistics. Over 94 starts, he threw for just 65 touchdowns against 71 interceptions and posted a career passer rating of 74.9. His 6.3 yards per attempt ranks among the lowest for quarterbacks with significant starting experience, reflecting his reluctance and/or inability to push the ball downfield.

It’d be unfair not to note that Carr was put in an unenviable situation with the Texans, a newly formed franchise with a porous offensive line. Over his first five seasons in Houston (2002-2006), Carr was sacked 249 times, an NFL record for a quarterback in that span. This consistent pressure shattered his confidence and hindered his development as a passer. Still, Carr never really adapted to the speed of the NFL game, earning a spot on our list.

7. Steve DeBerg

Over his 17-year career, Steve DeBerg amassed a record of 53-86-1. That’s a winning percentage of just 38% — one of the lowest among quarterbacks who got significant playing time. While DeBerg had longevity and toughness, he often failed to elevate the teams he led. For instance, during his time with the San Francisco 49ers (1978–1980), DeBerg tossed 37 TDs to 60 interceptions interceptions, illustrating a turnover-prone style of play.

When placed in less-than-ideal circumstances, like his 1984-1987 stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, DeBerg’s limitations were glaring. We think this combo of consistent losing, lack of dynamic play and reliance on others to mask his deficiencies cements DeBerg as one of the least effective starting quarterbacks in NFL history.

6. Blake Bortles

Drafted third overall in the 2014 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, QB Blake Bortles entered the league with lofty expectations due to his physical tools, which included impressive arm strength. His rookie season set the tone for his career, though, and it wasn’t a good one, as he threw 17 interceptions compared to just 11 touchdowns while completing a dismal 58.9% of his passes.

Though quarterbacks are often given room to grow, Bortles’ mechanics and decision-making never significantly improved, leading to continued struggles. In his five seasons as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback (2014–2018), he threw 75 interceptions and fumbled 46 times. He was out of the NFL entirely after the 2019 season.

5. Kyle Boller

Drafted 19th overall in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Boller came with big expectations. Unfortunately, his accuracy and decision-making never matched his potential. Over his six seasons with the Ravens, Boller posted a 56.9% completion percentage, throwing 48 touchdowns against 54 interceptions. His passer rating of 70.6 for his career is

After Joe Flacco was drafted in 2008, Boller’s time as the Ravens’ starter came to an end, and he never regained a significant starting role elsewhere. His subsequent stints with the Rams and Raiders were equally underwhelming. Boller’s career statistics include a lowly 61 touchdowns and 69 interceptions, with just 8,931 passing yards in 53 career starts.

4. Blaine Gabbert

Drafted 10th overall by the Jaguars in 2011, Blaine Gabbert entered the NFL with high expectations after a successful college career at Missouri. It didn’t go well. Over his first three years (2011-2013), Gabbert compiled a miserable 5-22 record as a starter, throwing for just 22 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. His career passer rating was a paltry 71.7

His poor mechanics and tendency to panic in the pocket at the sight of any type of pass rush became recurring issues that plagued his career, with multiple analysts pointing to his “happy feet” as a signal of his discomfort against NFL defenses. Gabbert does get props for longevity, though. He spent 12 years in the league, retiring after the 2023 season.

3. Billy Joe Tolliver

Across a nine-year NFL career, Billy Joe Tolliver played for five different teams (Chargers, Falcons, Texans, Saints, and Chiefs) but failed to establish himself as a reliable starter. His career completion percentage of 52.2% highlights his inability to consistently connect with his receivers, which is well below average even by the standards of his era. He also threw more interceptions (64) than touchdowns (59), resulting in a touchdown-to-interception ratio that reflected his erratic play.

Tolliver’s inability to consistently win games solidifies his place among the least effective starting QBs in NFL history. He finished with a career record of 15-32 as a starter, reflecting his struggles to lead teams to victory. His teams rarely competed for playoff spots, and his presence under center often stalled the development of offenses.

2. Jeff George

Selected first overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1990 NFL draft, the hope was that Jeff George would revitalize the franchise. However, over four seasons with the Colts, he threw 41 touchdown passes against 46 interceptions and secured only 14 wins in 49 starts, culminating in a dismal .286 winning percentage. His stint included a 1-15 season in 1991, marking one of the franchise’s lowest points.

Despite possessing a powerful arm and natural talent, George’s career was characterized by unmet potential and inconsistency. While he had brief periods of success, such as leading the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs in 1999, these moments were overshadowed by his overall inability to lead teams effectively and achieve sustained success. His career statistics, including a 46-78 record as a starter, reflect a quarterback who, despite high expectations, ultimately failed to deliver.

1. Mark Sanchez

After being selected fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009, Mark Sanchez showed promise, helping lead the team to two consecutive AFC Championship games in 2009 and 2010. That success was largely attributed to the Jets’ dominant defense and strong running game rather than Sanchez’s play, though. Across his 10-year NFL career, Sanchez finished with 86 touchdowns, 89 interceptions, and a career passer rating of just 73.2.

Sanchez’s turnover problem became a defining feature of his career, most infamously highlighted by the “Butt Fumble” in a 2012 Thanksgiving Day game against the New England Patriots. In one of the most embarrassing plays in NFL history, Sanchez collided with his own offensive lineman, fumbling the ball and allowing the Patriots to return it for a touchdown. This moment symbolized Sanchez’s downfall and his inability to inspire confidence as a franchise quarterback. It also contributed to him earning the No. 1 spot on this list.

