Brad Marchand Doesn’t Hold Back on Analyst’s Connor Hellebuyck Opinion

One of the major storylines in the NHL today is the outstanding contract request of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who remains suspended by the club as of Monday after his refusal to report to Training Camp; he’s yet to play so far in 2026-27.

And amidst speculation that Hellebuyck could soon be returning to the club, as his suspension is reportedly set to expire before long, current Florida Panthers forward and former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is reacting to what a media personality had to say about the situation.

Former Boston Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Reacts To Connor Hellebuyck Take

Bardown’s Jesse Pollack shared his take on the situation, saying that he feels players with no-trade clauses in their contracts should have them automatically voided if they request to be moved.

“You signed a contract with the Jets… Someone needs to send a message to these players that this is not how the league works,” Pollack said. “The NHL is turning into something that I think a lot of fans do not want to turn into in this regard. There needs to be stricter rules with this. You want to request a trade? Okay. Your no-trade clause, gone. We’re gonna send you to the worst team in the league if you have to. Honestly. It’s a joke, man. It’s a joke.”

That take didn’t sit well with Marchand, who responded with the following quip:

“Such a bad take. How is that any different from a team signing a player to a long term deal and sending him anywhere he wants if they don’t want to get traded. Stick to PlayStation big fella,” Marchand wrote in response.

Brad Marchand Is Going To Miss The Next Several Weeks

Earlier this month, the Panthers found themselves short once again of a key pair of forwards, captain Aleksander Barkov and Marchand.

Both players are going to miss the next several weeks of action with their respective injuries, though the club is thanking its lucky stars that the ailments weren’t worse.

Both players needed help getting off the ice after their respective injuries; Marchand, who was hurt against the Los Angeles Kings, wasn’t able to put any weight on his leg after crashing into the net.