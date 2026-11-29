Michael DiPietro’s career is about to hit full circle as he gears up to start in the net in the Bruins‘ Sunday afternoon matchup. His opponent? The Canucks.

Per Boston’s Saturday practice report, DiPietro will man the crease against Vancouver. In that same practice report, via Belle Fraser, DiPietro said:

“I think me as a person, me as a goalie – completely different. But [the Canucks] were the team that gave me the opportunity, so I still look back on that day as one of the best days of my life. I’m just looking forward to hopefully doing what I can; make sure my game is in a good spot tomorrow. And hopefully help the team get two points.”

DiPietro has been redefining his expectations this season. He has played in just seven games. But when Boston has called his number, DiPietro is 4-2-0. So far, he has posted a .923 save percentage, a 2.15 GAA, a shutout, and a 1.000 quality starts percentage.

Despite his success, DiPietro’s time in Vancouver was forgettable from a numbers standpoint. He played in just three NHL games with the Canucks, winning none of them, and even failing to earn a quality start. He finished his NHL career in Vancouver with a .771 save percentage and a 5.25 GAA.

Michael DiPietro Can Earn A Statement Win Against His Old Team

For most of his tenure, DiPietro spent time in developmental leagues, including the AHL and the ECHL. For him to face Vancouver at home, he has a chance to show them what they are missing in the net.

More importantly, he can help Boston get back on track. The Bruins are currently struggling on their home ice, going 3-5-0 at the TD Garden throughout November. It has been a night-and-day difference from their performances at home in October, when the Bruins went 6-1-0.

With captain and top point producer David Pastrnak shelved, they will also be short-handed. Still, DiPietro and Co. are facing the worst team in the NHL. Not only can DiPietro make a statement, but so can the Bruins.

Michael DiPietro’s Career Timeline Comes Full Circle

DiPietro got his chance when the Canucks drafted him 64th overall in 2017.

He made his NHL debut nearly two years later on Feb. 11, 2019. DiPietro allowed seven goals on 24 shots in his first game as a pro in a blowout 7-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

On Oct. 27, 2022, Boston acquired DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg in a trade that sent Jack Studnicka to the Canucks. Studnicka’s career never materialized in Vancouver, and he has bounced around the league since. Most recently, he made three appearances in 2026-27 with the Philadelphia Flyers.

DiPietro landed in the ECHL for most of the 2022-23 season, before graduating back to the AHL between 2023-24 and 2025-26. While playing for the Providence Bruins, DiPietro won consecutive Aldege Bastien Memorial Awards as the AHL’s best goaltender.

DiPietro followed up those awards in Apr. 2026 when he became the ninth goaltender to win MVP honors. After establishing himself as a trusty backup netminder, DiPietro is making his first start against the team that drafted him.