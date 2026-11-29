With less than 72 hours remaining for Simon Edvinsson to sign a contract and play this season, the Boston Bruins are watching the field get more crowded, and more competitive. The latest entrant is Utah, and the Mammoth have quickly become a potential frontrunner if a trade can be finalized before December 1.

This is obviously not good news for the Bruins if they’re hoping to stay in the hunt.

The Mammoth Become a Serious Contender for Edvinsson

According to Elliotte Friedman on Saturday’s Headlines segment, Utah has joined the race for the 6’6″ defenseman, a left-shot blueliner. Edvinsson has produced 56 points over the last two seasons with a +24 rating, and he has reportedly been holding Zoom calls with interested clubs. More than 10 teams have been kicking tires, trying to sell the Red Wings on a blockbuster deal.

The Bruins were reportedly among the teams interested.

As per an article from Saturday: “It has been reported that James Hagens is a non-starter for Boston, and the Red Wings reportedly want him, so Detroit would only stay engaged if a different high-end piece is on the table.”

Utah may have a better package to offer if the Bruins don’t up step up to the plate.

The Sharks and Ducks Also Remain Frontrunners

Friedman said the focus remains on San Jose and Anaheim, though both teams “have had difficulty, obviously, closing the deal.” Boston is listed among the clubs still in the mix, alongside Toronto, St. Louis and Carolina, but the Bruins are increasingly looking like a team on the outside of the main conversation.

With Utah emerging, the competition for a player of this caliber has intensified, and the Bruins will have to decide quickly whether to push harder. There are essentially two days left to finalize a trade and get the player signed.

The price tag complicates matters. It has been described as a “moving target,” with Detroit reportedly seeking a top young prospect and a roster player. Anaheim is believed to want to include Pavel Mintyukov to make the salary work. The Mammoth might be open to including Tij Iginla.

Boston Is Being Left Behind

Sheng Peng reported that Utah may have pulled ahead of San Jose with a stronger offer, and expects rivals to respond. It’s unclear if the Bruins will be among the rivals to better their offer.

Dave Pagnotta and Jeff Marek added that Utah’s deep prospect pool gives it the pieces to get a deal done. If they’re making a last-minute push, they may take this race by a nose.

For Boston, it’s all-in or back away time. If the Bruins want Edvinsson, the window is closing fast.