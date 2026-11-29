The Boston Bruins landed in a November slump. That slump started not long after James Hagens landed on injured reserve.

Hagens has already shown in his first full season that he has team-changing potential. The Bruins have been a completely different team since he landed on injured reserve on Nov. 5, shortly after Samuel Girard of the Pittsburgh Penguins cross-checked him in the back.

Before Hagens landed on IR, Boston was 12-4-1, scoring 3.74 goals per game. They were ranked sixth in scoring during that stretch.

Since then, it’s been a different story. The Bruins are 3-5-0 without Hagens, with 2.75 goals per game. That puts them 21st in the league in that stretch.

It’s been more than just Hagens’ presence — he burst onto the scene looking every bit like an early first-round pick. In his first 12 games this season, Hagens scored six goals and had 12 points. His 17.6 shooting percentage displayed his shot accuracy, and he averaged 2.0 shots on goal per game.

Hagens was on an 84-game pace to land 59 points and 30 goals in his first full season with Boston. Those numbers would have made him a top candidate for the Calder Trophy.

Still, it’s more than early enough for Hagens to help Boston rebound. They have 31 points and are sitting in fifth in the Atlantic. Better yet, they are one point behind the Montreal Canadiens, two behind the Florida Panthers, and three behind the Tampa Bay Lightning.

James Hagens’ Return To Bruins Is Looming

Via Belle Fraser of BostonBruins.com, head coach Marco Sturm noted that Hagens’ eventual return is near.

In Saturday’s practice report, Fraser shared that Sturm said:

“Now we’ve just got to wait on James. We put him on a line today, and if he feels good and healthy and mentally ready to go, I think there’s a good chance he will play tomorrow.”

It will be interesting to see if Hagens takes the ice on Sunday against Vancouver. Hagens would provide a boost for Boston with David Pastrnak ruled out. Pastrnak is day-to-day.

Even if Hagens doesn’t suit up Sunday, the good news is that he is closing in on a return. Hagens has been practicing with the team since Tuesday, so there’s a good chance he will hit the ground running.

Hagens, Pastrnak Could Be Back For Bruins’ Brutal December Stretch

Boston’s November finale is on Sunday against the Canucks, the NHL’s worst team. The first half of December will be a different story.

On Dec. 1 and Dec. 5, Boston has a two-game homestand vs. the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings. Colorado remains dangerous despite missing Nathan MacKinnon. Detroit has proven to be one of the NHL’s most deceptive, defense-first groups and shouldn’t be underestimated because of their points total.

Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 will see Boston make a Florida road trip. Both the Panthers (Dec. 8) and the Lightning (Dec. 10) are nearing midseason form. Then it’s a back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils at home on Dec. 12 before Boston travels to Raleigh the next day to face the Carolina Hurricanes. They will return home to face Florida again on Dec. 15.

Hagens and Pastrnak being back at full strength could return the Bruins to the team they were in October and early November. While Pastrnak is the star player, the team captain, and one of the league’s best forwards, Hagens’ presence and impact have shaped Boston this season. That impact is something Bruins fans hope he continues in December’s slate.