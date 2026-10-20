Bruins Nikita Zadorov Felt “Disgusted” By Being Scratched

Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm decided to send a message of tough love to bruising defenseman Nikita Zadorov when he designated him as a healthy scratch for their recent outing, a 4-1 victory on the road over the struggling Los Angeles Kings.

Zadorov had been whistled for a penalty in their previous game against the Anaheim Ducks, and was then hit with another penalty immediately afterward.

In response to Zadorov spending too much time in the box, Sturm made him a healthy scratch for their contest against the Kings. And now, Zadorov is reacting to the roster move.

Boston Bruins Defenseman Nikita Zadorov Responds To Being Made A Healthy Scratch

Zadorov responded to being made a healthy scratch by saying that it’s because of his emotional investment that his actions can sometimes get the better of him.

“Obviously, when you have 900 games in this league and 14 years, you don’t want to be in this situation and you feel disappointed, you feel disgusted about it,” Zadorov said. “But at the end of the day, it’s a business, so you’ve just got to move on.”

“I’m emotionally invested on and off the ice,” Zadorov said. “So, when I go out there, I will die for any of my teammates and this logo that’s on my chest.”

Sturm made it clear that he considers Zadorov to be “a tremendous player and leader” for the club, but that his on-ice discipline needs to improve.