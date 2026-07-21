Sabres Linked to $4.7 Million Winger as Patrick Kane Backup

The Buffalo Sabres still have not fully replaced Alex Tuch this summer. After the two sides failed to agree to an extension, Buffalo opted to trade Tuch to the Washington Capitals in June. While the winger struggled in the recent playoffs, he racked up 66 points in 79 regular-season games this past season. As a result, Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen needs to bring in a new forward.

Buffalo has been heavily linked with a homecoming involving Patrick Kane in recent weeks. It was recently revealed that the future Hall of Famer and Buffalo native is choosing between the Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks. Although Kane has not yet decided on his future, some reporters are predicting that he re-signs in Chicago. If this is the case, the Sabres and Kekäläinen will have to move on to Plan B.

Julian Gaudio from The Hockey News is now claiming that the Sabres could pivot to Vladimir Tarasenko if they miss out on Kane. According to the reporter, targeting Tarasenko would be a fairly easy choice for Buffalo. “If they land Kane, they likely wouldn’t find much use for Tarasenko, but if they miss out, adding the 34-year-old to their lineup would be a big get,” writes Gaudio.

The former Minnesota Wild star bounced back during the 2025-26 season by scoring 23 goals and reaching 47 points. As Gaudio points out, Tarasenko remains productive at 5-on-5 and the power play. In fact, his 18 even-strength goals were only five fewer than Tuch managed to grab this past campaign. This particular figure also outpaced Kane’s 5-on-5 total for the Detroit Red Wings last year.

Vladimir Tarasenko is a Capable Patrick Kane Plan B for the Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are clearly prioritizing a move for Kane, yet Tarasenko is not a bad alternative. Kane racked up more assists and points than Tarasenko this past season, but the Russian scored more total goals. This is particularly interesting considering the former Wild winger averaged nearly three fewer minutes per game on the ice than the American.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston recently ranked Tarasenko as the 30th-best unrestricted free agent this summer. Kane, on the other hand, is 17 spots higher in the ratings than the Russian. Despite this, the NHL insider predicts that both players will earn roughly the same contract in 2026-27. According to Johnston, the veterans are expected to receive one-year offers in the $3.3 million range. The Russian previously earned $4.7 million annually in Minnesota.

If this turns out to be true, the Buffalo Sabres should not have an issue with either player. According to PuckPedia.com, the Sabres have just over $5 million in projected cap space. Kekäläinen would, however, have to get creative if he wants to land Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets.

Buffalo May Not be Willing to Wait Long on Kane

Potentially landing Tarasenko would also boost the Buffalo Sabres when it comes time for the postseason. The Russian has previously collected two Stanley Cup titles during his impressive NHL career. He also personally performed fairly well for the Wild during their recent postseason run, despite featuring on their third line.

Buffalo may be worried that they could potentially miss out on Tarasenko if they continue to wait on Kane. Another team swooping in to sign the Russian, while the American joins Chicago, would be the worst-case scenario for the Sabres.