Buffalo Sabres’ Trade Pitch Could Land $25 Million Veteran Center

The Buffalo Sabres have hope and potential, but is it enough to push them into the Stanley Cup race during their 2026-27 campaign?

Some NHL insiders are putting the possibility on the table, but one key player could turn that far-fetched possibility into reality.

Buffalo Sabres Named Top Landing Spot for Edmonton Oilers Captain

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report named three organizations he believes would be strong fits for 29-year-old Connor McDavid.

As the Edmonton Oilers captain and a $25 million All-Star, he brings great value to the ice. Bottom line, he could tip the Sabres right into postseason contention.

If Buffalo could entice McDavid just enough, Gretz suggests shipping out 28-year-old Tage Thompson, 26-year-old Mattias Samuelsson and a first-round pick to Edmonton.

The Sabres have a young core — one of the youngest rosters in the league.

McDavid isn’t much older, but he does have 11 professional seasons under his belt with Edmonton. This year will mark his 12th season.

During his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 82 games and scored 48 goals with 90 assists for 138 points.

This allowed him to lead the NHL in points, edging out Nikita Kucherov (130) of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nathan MacKinnon (127) of the Colorado Avalanche.

As for Thompson, whom Gretz recommends shipping out, he is approaching his 10th year in the NHL.

He’s been a loyal center for Buffalo and skated in 81 games last season.

Thompson registered 40 goals and 41 assists for 81 points.

Samuelsson is on the younger side, bringing just six years of experience to the ice.

Throughout his 2025-26 campaign, the Sabres defenseman recorded 13 goals and 28 assists for 41 points. He skated in 78 games.

If Buffalo decides to pursue McDavid, it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve made a push for him.

The Oilers selected him first overall in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft, but they ended up landing Jack Eichel — the No. 2 pick.

Perhaps the second time will be a charm.

Where Do the Buffalo Sabres Stand Right Now?

By the end of the Sabres’ 2025-26 season, they had clocked an 82-50 overall record — a remarkable run for an otherwise unlikely team.

Now is their opportunity to repeat this and take it one step further.

Looking at their preseason performance thus far, Buffalo faced a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, Sept. 21.

Their next clash is now underway against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Following this meeting, the Sabres will take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

Buffalo’s first regular-season matchup will be against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.