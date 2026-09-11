Buffalo Sabres Predicted To Land $59.5 Million Goalie Before NHL Training Camp

The Buffalo Sabres are back in the running for trade rumors involving Winnipeg Jets‘ Connor Hellebuyck.

As always, some rumors come with more substance than others, but the potential of Hellebuyck heading to Buffalo doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

Buffalo Sabres Predicted To Land Connor Hellebuyck Before NHL Training Camp

According to Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report, the Sabres could welcome 33-year-old Hellebuyck to their franchise.

For fans following the ongoing rumors, this shouldn’t come as a major surprise.

“Several teams could be strong landing spots for Hellebuyck, but the Sabres might still have the best chance of landing him,” Richardson wrote. “They possess considerable depth in young forwards and goaltenders to address the Jets’ need for a top-six center or right wing, as well as a potential future replacement for Hellebuyck.”

Alongside Buffalo, his name is primarily floating around the Carolina Hurricanes and the Utah Mammoth. However, the Hurricanes and the Sabres appear to be the strongest fits.

To be candid, acquiring the three-time Vezina Trophy recipient would cement the franchise as contenders early in the season.

Now, it’s worth noting that his 2025-26 campaign resulted in a career-low save percentage (.895) through 57 games. This was the first time in his career he’s logged a save percentage below .900.

In return, the Jets should push for a boost within their middle-six forward squad. Buffalo’s Konsta Helenius is projected to slide into the middle-six, as is Noah Östlund.

The options are there, and the Sabres stand a strong chance of pulling off such a move, but it wouldn’t come without risk. This is particularly true considering Hellebuyck’s woes last year.

His level of experience is enticing, and he would plug a massive gap for Buffalo. Dominance is needed at the crease, and Hellebuyck fits the bill.

Can the Sabres Return to Postseason Contention?

To be rewarded, you must often take a risk.

In Buffalo’s case, making strategic roster moves ahead of the regular season could play out in their favor.

Having ended a long and dreadful postseason drought, Buffalo got back on track in 2025-26. They finally got a strong taste of victory.

Overall, the consensus shows the Sabres back in contention, but that is never guaranteed.

This is an exciting time for Buffalo fans — the hope is there, and this time, it comes with a proven track record.

Don’t be surprised when the Sabres enter the race for a second consecutive year.