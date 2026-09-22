Carolina Hurricanes’ Blockbuster Trade Pitch Could Land Oilers’ $25 Million Star

The Carolina Hurricanes are navigating their long-awaited preseason, and trade rumors continue to swirl as the season gets underway.

After a Stanley Cup victory, the Hurricanes are likely to do whatever it takes to return to their dominant form.

This could include making a splash with one of the most productive skaters in the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes Could Acquire $25 Million Star From Edmonton Oilers

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently unveiled his top landing spots for Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

According to him, Carolina would make a fine fit for the 29-year-old center.

“… Carolina would still be an intriguing option because A) it’s a championship-caliber team, and B) it has the type of assets and draft pick capital throughout the organization that could probably get a deal of this magnitude completed,” he explained.

As for the potential return package?

Gretz suggests shipping out 24-year-old Seth Jarvis and 26-year-old K’Andre Miller, along with a first-round pick to Edmonton.

Looking at McDavid, he would provide an immediate boost to the Hurricanes’ lineup.

Throughout his 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 82 games and scored 48 goals with 90 assists for 138 points.

He led the NHL in points, while Nikita Kucherov (130) and Nathan MacKinnon (127) trailed in second and third, respectively.

McDavid scored the third-most goals last season, but he wasn’t too far behind Cole Caufield (51) and MacKinnon (53).

Scoring aside, his stickhandling skills are well above average, and his elite speed is a major asset.

Trading Jarvis and Miller for McDavid would bring significant upside.

McDavid has spent 11 seasons in the NHL, all spent with the Oilers.

For reference, Jarvis has five years, while Miller has six.

During Jarvis’ 2025-26 campaign with Carolina, he skated in 71 games and finished with 32 goals and 34 assists for 66 points.

Miller, in his first year with the Hurricanes, appeared in 72 games and scored eight goals with 29 assists for 37 points.

If Carolina made waves by pursuing McDavid, it would be a near-certain way to enter the race to the Stanley Cup.

Where Do the Hurricanes Currently Stand?

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Carolina faced a 6-3 preseason loss to the Florida Panthers.

Looking ahead at what’s to come, the Hurricanes will soon take on the Panthers for a rematch at 7 p.m. ET today, Sept. 22.

The game will be held at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Following today’s clash, Carolina will head to Greensboro Coliseum to face the Nashville Predators on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina’s regular season is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. ET against Florida.

Regular play is approaching, and fans should expect a flurry of moves to take place across the league.