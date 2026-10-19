Carolina Hurricanes Announce Taylor Hall News Before Canucks Game

After the Carolina Hurricanes dropped their first game in the past 8 contests on Sunday evening, the team announced a piece of injury news regarding forward Taylor Hall.

Hall has missed the past few games with an upper-body injury, but per a team announcement, he is headed to the IR.

Carolina has already recalled prospects Bradley Nadeau and Felix Unger Sorum from the AHl, but with Seth Jarvis’s activation looming, it will be interesting to see what other roster moves come from the Canes in the coming days.

Hurricanes’ Taylor Hall Heads to IR

Taylor Hall is a 17-year NHL veteran, and in 2026-27 thus far, he has five points (3G, 2A) in eight games played.

NHL.com wrote (about Hall):

“Hall has five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games this season. He had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Carolina win the Cup last season. He is three games shy of 1,000 in the NHL, with 792 points (305 goals, 487 assists) in 997 games for the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks and Hurricanes.”

It’s somewhat of a big blow to the Hurricanes’ forward group in the early stages of the season, but Carolina hasn’t endured any sort of Stanley Cup hangover, and with Javis’s return looming, Carolina will get back the services of their top goal scorers, while already being atop the Metro Division and Eastern Conference.