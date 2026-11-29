The Carolina Hurricanes continue to establish themselves as one of the NHL’s best teams, but ESPN’s Adam Gold believes the team can still reach another level this season.

After Carolina’s latest victory over the Ottawa Senators, Gold praised the Hurricanes for their relentless approach, arguing that their ability to maintain the same intensity throughout games separates them from the rest of the league.

Gold also pointed to the team’s performance last season as a reason not to assume Carolina has already reached its ceiling.

The Hurricanes eventually found another gear during their Stanley Cup run, particularly when their offense came alive in the Eastern Conference Final against Montreal.

Adam Gold Makes Bold Statement About Hurricanes’ Ceiling

Gold believes Carolina’s work ethic remains its biggest strength, going so far as to suggest there is no close competition for the hardest-working team in the NHL.

“To be the hardest-working team in the league, and that’s what they are, and it’s not close,” Gold said in the latest edition of the Canes Corner podcast.

He also noted that opposing broadcasts have consistently recognized that trait when covering the Hurricanes. Whether it is Tampa Bay, the New York Rangers or Sportsnet, the message has remained largely the same: Carolina does not stop working.

That consistency has become a defining part of the team’s identity under Rod Brind’Amour, but Gold believes there is still room for improvement.

“I don’t even think Carolina’s playing at the top of their game yet,” he added.

It is an interesting assessment considering what the Hurricanes accomplished last season.

Carolina showed it could improve its offense when it mattered most, particularly in the conference final against Montreal, when the team found another gear on its way to winning the Stanley Cup.

Next up, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers on Monday, November 30, at Madison Square Garden in New York. They will then kick off December on Thursday, December 3, with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.