The Carolina Hurricanes believe Alexander Nikishin could become an important part of their defensive group, but the young defenseman still has work to do before earning more playing time.

ESPN’s Adam Gold discussed Nikishin during the latest edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast, revealing that Rod Brind’Amour had pointed out some of the defenseman’s bad habits before Carolina’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

Gold explained that Nikishin needs to improve his gap control, which has created problems for the Hurricanes and limited the time he spends on the ice.

Adam Gold Explains What Alexander Nikishin Needs to Improve

Nikishin has shown plenty of potential since joining Carolina, but Brind’Amour still wants to see some improvements before giving him a bigger role.

According to Gold, the Hurricanes coach told him the defenseman continues to make positioning mistakes, particularly when closing the distance between himself and opposing players.

He said:

“He still has bad habits that we need to get rid of. He doesn’t gap up well enough.”

Gap control is an important part of playing defense in the NHL, but Nikishin still needs to improve that part of his game, but Gold believes it can be corrected with more experience and work alongside Shayne Gostisbehere.

He added:

“As soon as they can get that part out of his game, I think you’ll start to see his time on ice increase.”

That would also give Brind’Amour more options when managing his defensive group.

What’s Ahead for the Hurricanes?

Next up, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers on Monday, November 30, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

They will then kick off December on Thursday, December 3, with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.