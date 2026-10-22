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Carolina Hurricanes Make Brandon Bussi Announcement Before Oilers Game

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Carolina Hurricanes v Calgary Flames
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CALGARY, CANADA - OCTOBER 18: Brandon Bussi #32 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the game against the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 18, 2026 in Calgary, Alberta. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes are currently on a West Coast road trip.

There are two games remaining on said trip before they head back to Raleigh, North Carolina.

One of those matchups is a star-studded showdown on Thursday evening against the Edmonton Oilers in what should be a good litmus-test game for both clubs. Carolina is 8-2-1 through its first 11 games, and Edmonton is 7-1-1 through its first nine contests.

Before puck drop in Edmonton on Thursday evening, the Carolina Hurricanes made a Brandon Bussi announcement.

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Brandon Bussi Drawing Start for Oilers Game

Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes
GettyRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 29: Brandon Bussi #32 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on during the second period of the game against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on September 29, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Per NHL.com’s projected lines for the Hurricanes-Oilers game on Thursday, and a few reports, Brandon Bussi will get the start between the pipes for Carolina.

Due to Pyotr Kochetkov’s recent ability to get a few starts in net, Bussi hasn’t been utilized as much over the past couple of weeks. His last start was Sunday against Calgary (in a loss).

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote: 

“Bussi has seen limited playing time over the past week and a half, but he’ll be in the net Thursday for the second time in the last three games. Across his five starts to begin the regular season, he’s gone 2-2-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .882 save percentage.”

The matchup against the Edmonton Oilers is very exciting for the fact that it’s a battle between two very high-octane offensive attacks, and both goalies will be up against it.

For the Oilers, Devon Levi is getting the home start.

More NHL on Heavy: Edmonton Oilers Announce Devon Levi Decision Before Hurricanes Game

The Carolina Hurricanes Right Now…

Despite a lot of off-ice drama regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, the defending champs just keep rolling, and they aren’t letting this West Coast swing slow them down.

The Canes’ front office is dealing with a lot right now, including the Alexander Nikishin trade saga, Connor Hellebuyck rumors, and pressure from inside their organization to sign and retain players.

There’s also been a handful of recent injuries, but those haven’t seemed to slow down the Canes either.

However, in a piece of really good news, Seth Jarvis could draw in for Carolina’s game against Edmonton.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Carolina Hurricanes Make Brandon Bussi Announcement Before Oilers Game

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