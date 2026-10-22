Carolina Hurricanes Make Brandon Bussi Announcement Before Oilers Game

The Carolina Hurricanes are currently on a West Coast road trip.

There are two games remaining on said trip before they head back to Raleigh, North Carolina.

One of those matchups is a star-studded showdown on Thursday evening against the Edmonton Oilers in what should be a good litmus-test game for both clubs. Carolina is 8-2-1 through its first 11 games, and Edmonton is 7-1-1 through its first nine contests.

Before puck drop in Edmonton on Thursday evening, the Carolina Hurricanes made a Brandon Bussi announcement.

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Brandon Bussi Drawing Start for Oilers Game

Per NHL.com’s projected lines for the Hurricanes-Oilers game on Thursday, and a few reports, Brandon Bussi will get the start between the pipes for Carolina.

Due to Pyotr Kochetkov’s recent ability to get a few starts in net, Bussi hasn’t been utilized as much over the past couple of weeks. His last start was Sunday against Calgary (in a loss).

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Bussi has seen limited playing time over the past week and a half, but he’ll be in the net Thursday for the second time in the last three games. Across his five starts to begin the regular season, he’s gone 2-2-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .882 save percentage.”

The matchup against the Edmonton Oilers is very exciting for the fact that it’s a battle between two very high-octane offensive attacks, and both goalies will be up against it.

For the Oilers, Devon Levi is getting the home start.

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The Carolina Hurricanes Right Now…

Despite a lot of off-ice drama regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, the defending champs just keep rolling, and they aren’t letting this West Coast swing slow them down.

The Canes’ front office is dealing with a lot right now, including the Alexander Nikishin trade saga, Connor Hellebuyck rumors, and pressure from inside their organization to sign and retain players.

There’s also been a handful of recent injuries, but those haven’t seemed to slow down the Canes either.

However, in a piece of really good news, Seth Jarvis could draw in for Carolina’s game against Edmonton.

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