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Edmonton Oilers Announce Devon Levi Decision Before Hurricanes Game

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Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Devon Levi #27 of the Edmonton Oilers during a 5-2 Oilers win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on October 07, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers are coming off an electric 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild (on Tuesday), courtesy of an Evan Bouchard OT game-winner.

Next up for the Oilers is another marquee matchup with the 8-2-1 Carolina Hurricanes. The two teams are at the top of the NHL standings. Edmonton is 7-1-1 and is one of the best offenses in the NHL.

Before the Hurricanes game, the Oilers made a goalie announcement regarding Devon Levi.

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Oilers’ Devon Levi Getting Start for Hurricanes Clash

Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Devon Levi #27 of the Edmonton Oilers tends the net against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at Crypto.com Arena on October 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

A few hours before the 9:00 p.m. EST puck drop between the Hurricanes and Oilers, Edmonton announced that Devon Levi will get the start between the pipes.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Levi has been sharp early in the 2026-27 campaign, going 5-1-0 with a 2.83 GAA and .898 save percentage across his first six regular-season starts. He’ll be between the pipes for the fourth time in the Oilers’ last five games after he picked up the overtime win over the Wild on Tuesday.”

It’s been pretty clear that Levi is the starting goaltender for Edmonton.

This is a bit of a litmus test for the Oilers, as they are welcoming the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Hurricanes, who have endured no Cup Slump to begin their title defense.

With the run that Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Bouchard are playing, this is the clear best NHL game on the slate for 10/22.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Quietly Make 3 Roster Announcements Ahead of Oilers Clash

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Edmonton Oilers Announce Devon Levi Decision Before Hurricanes Game

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