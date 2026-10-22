Connor McDavid Turns Heads with Latest Toronto Maple Leafs Comment

Connor McDavid is turning heads across social media for his comments about the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On a recent road trip to Utah, a young reporter asked McDavid, ‘What is your favorite arena to play in? (Aside from Edmonton)’, and McDavid’s answer?

Toronto.

McDavid is from a suburb called Richmond Hill, which is right outside of Toronto.

There is already tons of speculation surrounding the Oilers’ star and what his next team may be if the Oilers don’t win a Stanley Cup this season, and his latest comments will likely only stir the speculation further.

More NHL on Heavy: Edmonton Oilers Announce Devon Levi Decision Before Hurricanes Game

Should These McDavid Comments Scare Oilers Fans?

Connor McDavid is at the top of the NHL world right now, and his scorching start to the 2026-27 season leaves him as the clear frontrunner to win the Hart Trophy.

McDavid has not won the award since the 2022-23 season, but his points pace for this season is out of this world.

Through nine games played this season (the Oilers are 7-1-1), McDavid has 6 goals, 20 assists, and 26 total points.

As for whether these comments should scare Oilers fans? No, I don’t think so, and Oilers fans are likely scared enough that if their team doesn’t win the Stanley Cup this season, McDavid might be out the door either via trade or free agency.

McDavid is likely just A. telling the truth about his favorite arena, and B. poking fun at the question he was asked.

Taking a quick look at McDavid’s career with the Oilers, he’s spent his entire 12-year career with Edmonton, and over 803 games played, McDavid has logged 1246 total points (415 goals, 831 assists).

He’s taken a bit of a backseat in the scoring department in recent seasons to allow for other playmakers to score, but Connor still has five seasons of 40+ goals in his career.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Connor Hellebuyck for 3 Players