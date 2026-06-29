Carolina Hurricanes Floated as Top Trade Destination for Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski

Columbus Blue Jackets star D-man Zach Werenski is starting to emerge as the top trade candidate in the NHL. Still unclear if the team will actually move on from their 2025-26 Norris Trophy-winning player, as you can imagine, there are a lot of rumors and speculation to which team may be able to put together the strongest package.

The reason NHL trades are happening fairly frequently at the moment is that NHL free agency is about to open up on Wednesday, and it’ll likely be a frenzy of roster transactions.

One team that has been floated as a trade destination for Werenski is the Carolina Hurricanes, who also just traded for Ducks D-man John Carlson, but could potentially trade away defenseman Alexander Nikishin in the coming days as well.

More NHL on Heavy: NHL Trade: Carolina Hurricanes Acquire Ducks’ John Carlson

Carolina Hurricanes Named Top Trade Spot for Zach Werenski

Recently, The Athletic reporters Shayna Goldman and Aaron Portzline put together a rumors piece, which consists of eight possible destinations if the Blue Jackets were to move on from Werenski, and here’s what they had to say about the Hurricanes as a suitor:

“The Hurricanes’ return package would almost certainly start with Alexander Nikishin, an RFA who is looking for a significant raise this summer. He had 11 goals, 22 assists and 33 points, went plus-18 and was named to the NHL All-Rookie team last season. Ideally, the Blue Jackets could add some young forward talent, too. Seth Jarvis, Logan Stankoven or Jackson Blake would be the dream, but all three are probably untouchable (and Jarvis is out for 4 to 6 months after surgery).”

Yeah, I don’t think the Hurricanes will be parting with Jarvis, Blake, or Stankoven, given the great contracts they are all on.

Over 75 games played with the Blue Jackets last season, Zach Werenski tallied 81 points (22 goals, 59 assists) with 41 even strength assists. He obviously stands out as a player who can change any franchise’s chances. Still, the two Athletic writers are basically indicating that Carolina would also be trying to outbid several other NHL teams. The Hurricanes’ need for Werenski isn’t as apparent as some of the other suitors.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Receive New Alexander Nikishin Trade Details

Other Hurricanes Rumors:

The Carolina Hurricanes also continue to be linked to goaltenders, as it’s thought that Freddie Andersen might be out the door this summer, and pairing another capable option with Brandon Bussi seems wise.

They’ve been semi-linked to Connor Hellebuyck, but at this juncture, reports haven’t been materializing that he will be moved.

And the other big piece of Hurricanes news and rumors has been the Alexander Nikishin saga, who is reportedly frustrated with his role and is looking to get paid in the process.

Well, there’s likely to be a roster shakeup over the next week, so be sure to keep up with all the latest on Heavy on Hurricanes.

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