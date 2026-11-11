Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal Unlikely to Return for Finland Opener

Jordan Staal has missed a significant portion of the Carolina Hurricanes‘ title defense. That trend looks like it will continue in Finland.

Per NHL.com’s status report for Carolina’s matchup in Finland on Thursday against the Kraken, Staal “…has practiced with the Hurricanes twice on this trip, but is not expected to play Thursday.”

Staal, in his age-38 season and a member of the Hurricanes since 2012-13, last appeared in a game on Oct. 10 against the Chicago Blackhawks. While he has yet to record a point this season, Staal has nonetheless proven he is still a viable part of the Hurricanes.

He can still land sound top- and middle-six minutes, win faceoffs, and play a physical game. That said, Carolina doesn’t need to rush Staal back into action. They once again look like the NHL’s best team and have been on a roll all season.

Getting Staal back will be a bonus when he inevitably returns to the lineup.

Hurricanes Forwards Have Stepped Up In Staal’s Absence

Since tearing his calf in pregame warmups against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 11, Carolina’s more obscure players have brought their respective A-games.

Mark Jankowski may be the most notable. He has five goals in the span that Staal has missed. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is another, with eight points and five goals in that same span. Kotkaniemi’s contributions even earned recognition from one particular teammate.

Further, Sebastian Aho has shown off his leadership ability while continuing to produce at a high level.

Overall, Carolina has shown just how deep a team it is without its captain and its more valuable players. That should give an already-optimistic fanbase even more optimism as Staal inches closer to an eventual return.

Just because Staal is likely sitting out Thursday’s matchup, it doesn’t mean he won’t return on Saturday during the back half of Carolina’s double-header against Seattle. Should he sit out both games, his return will come at some point after the Hurricanes return to the U.S.

Jordan Staal Isn’t The Only Notable Name Who May Not Play

Interestingly, NHL.com also listed Alexander Nikishin as a projected healthy scratch. Nikishin, whose future with Carolina remains up in the air, looked outstanding in his first game back. Should Nikishin not play, Juuso Valimaki will find himself playing in Nikishin’s spot.

A healthy scratch, however, could make sense as it will keep Nikishin’s workload manageable. The Hurricanes have already proven they can ease players into or back into the lineup. That applies to Staal, and it applies to players like Nikishin.

It is one of those situations when, ideally, fans would like to see both contributors in the lineup. But it’s understandable and unsurprising, given the way Carolina has weathered both storms, that they have not been drawn into the lineup too quickly.

That said, the puck won’t drop at Veikkaus Arena until 12:00 p.m. EST, and a lot can change until then. At this point, though, Nikishin is a projected scratch, but there is no confirmation as of 12:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday.